Google integrates social media posts into Google Business Profile





Google has introduced the ability to automatically display social media posts from platforms like Instagram and Facebook directly into your Google Business Profile (GBP).

This update aims to provide customers with a more comprehensive view of a company's online activity and engagement.

According to Google's help page, businesses that associate their social media links with GBP may have their social media posts automatically displayed on their profiles.

This feature is currently available in some regions, but not for all business profiles.

Manage social media links

To take advantage of this new feature, businesses can control which social media links are shown to customers in their Google Business Profile.

You can add one link from each of the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Google emphasizes the importance of following a specific format for social media links to work properly within your business profile.

For example, Facebook links must follow the format “https://www.facebook.com/{username}” and Instagram links must follow the format “https://www.instagram.com/{username}”.

Add, edit, or delete social media links

Adding, editing, and deleting social media links is easy.

Go to your business profile[プロフィールの編集]Go to the section and[ビジネス情報]Click[連絡先]Click.

From there, select “Social Profile” to add, update, or remove links.

Google may automatically add social media links to eligible business profiles. If you need to edit these links, you can add new links to the same social media site by following the steps above.

Other notes

Google's help page addresses common questions businesses may have about this new feature.

Google confirms that you can use the same social media link in different business profiles, and that you can add one link per social media site to your business profile.

Performance metrics for social media links are not available, but businesses can manage links in multiple locations simultaneously through the API.

Here's an example of how this feature works in practice:

For the future

As Google continues to roll out this feature to more regions, businesses may see increased visibility and engagement by automatically displaying social media posts on their Google Business Profile.

This update also encourages you to maintain an active presence on social media and take advantage of this new opportunity to increase your exposure.

FAQ How does Google's integration of social media posts into my Google Business Profile enhance my business' online presence?

Integrating your social media posts with your Google Business Profile (GBP) enhances your business's online presence in several ways:

This gives customers a more comprehensive view of their business activities. This feature increases business visibility and engagement by displaying real-time updates directly to your business's GBP. This level of integration emphasizes the importance of a company's active social media presence, which can directly impact potential customers' impressions. What are the steps for businesses to manage social media links in their Google Business Profile?

Businesses can manage their social media links in their Google Business Profile by following these steps:

Access the Edit Profile section within GBP. Click on “Business Information” → “Contact Us”.[ソーシャル プロフィール]to add, update, or remove links, and ensure that your links comply with the specific formatting required by Google. Google also allows businesses with multiple locations to manage their social media links through an API. Can businesses connect multiple accounts on the same social media platform to their Google Business Profile?

According to the latest update, businesses can only connect one account per social media platform to their Google Business Profile. This is to ensure that the information displayed to users is clear and consistent. Businesses should select and display the most active or relevant accounts.

What should businesses do if their social media links were automatically added to their Google Business Profile but they need to change it?

Let's say your social media links are automatically added to your Google Business Profile, but you need to update them. In that case, business owners can add new links to the same social media site by following these steps.

Add a new link within the Social Profiles option in the Contacts section of the Edit Profile area. Make sure your new link follows Google's specific formatting requirements to work properly within your Business Profile. When a new link is added, it automatically replaces the previous merged link.

Featured image: VDB Photo/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-integrates-social-media-posts-into-google-business-profiles/510806/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos