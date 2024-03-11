Google's March 2024 Search Update: Fighting AI-generated content





3 things Google Now considers spam

Google's update targets three behaviors that the search giant currently classifies as spam.

1. Massive content abuse

Massive content abuse refers to mass-produced content created for game rankings, whether AI-generated or human-created. Google is cracking down on content that provides little value and whose sole purpose is to manipulate search rankings. This includes content generated by AI tools without human oversight or curation.

2. Abuse of expired domains

Expired domain abuse involves reusing expired domains to host low-quality content in order to manipulate rankings. As Go Fish Digital's VP of Marketing Chris Long pointed out on his LinkedIn, this tactic has gained popularity in his SEO world over the past 12-24 months. Google aims to end this practice by penalizing domains that are clearly unrelated when comparing old and new content.

3. Abuse of site reputation (also known as “Parasite SEO”)

Site reputation abuse, also known as “parasite SEO,” involves piggybacking on the authority of trusted sites to promote thin content. This often takes the form of hosting low-quality content on high-authority websites in order to gain ranking advantages. Google's update specifically targets this behavior, aiming to remove the incentive to use reputable sites to rank less valuable content.

The impact of relying heavily on AI-generated content is already becoming clear. Chris Long shared an example of a site that was completely removed from search results overnight because of its aggressive use of AI-generated content. These sites received “pure spam” notifications in Search Console indicating a manual penalty from Google.

The antidote to copycat content: data, perspectives, and insights

Google embraces automation when used judiciously to improve quality. The key is to create human-first content based on original research, fresh perspectives, and subject matter expertise.

Our CEO Ty Magnin said: “Recent Google updates confirm what we have been saying for years: AI-generated content is not a silver bullet. To succeed in the evolving search landscape, content teams must create content that is truly valuable. They need to focus on: original content that reflects their unique expertise and insight; anything else is simply not useful.”

In our 2018 article, “Copycat Content: SEO Tools Get Us Here, Humans Get Us Out,” the antidote to copycat content is to inject data, insights, and angles that only brands can provide. claimed to be.

Key recommendations from this article include:

Leverage your personal interests, qualifications, and education to provide professional insight. Leverage proprietary data to give credibility to your insights. Anchor your content to real-world stories and experiences that can't be easily replicated.

Google's latest updates reinforce this spirit. If you haven't already, it's time to ditch the “ultimate guide” and embrace content with fresh ideas, rigorous analysis, and real-world insight. Your audience and Google will thank you.

Ajudin Perko

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.animalz.co/blog/google-march-2024-update-ai-generated-content/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos