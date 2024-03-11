Ontario Technological University students hone their storytelling skills with the university's new podcasting studio, Creators4Change





Students had the opportunity to tour the Creators4Change studio at a launch event on March 5th.

Ontario Technological University students looking to bring their ideas and stories to life in the highest possible quality have great new high-tech tools available to maximize their creativity.

Located in the university's Charles Hall in downtown Oshawa, the new Creators4Change Studio digital storytelling hub supports podcasters, streamers, and online creators on a mission to make the world a better place.

“Creators4Change Studio is more than just a physical space; it is a place where innovation, conscious creation, and diverse perspectives come together,” said Dr. Emilia King, award-winning assistant professor in the Communication and Digital Media Studies (CDMS) program. I am. She is a media producer. “Students and educators can work together to foster creative projects that make their world better by challenging the status quo.”

The Creators4Change studio is a collaboration between the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities and the Mitch and Leslie Fraser Faculty of Education at the Ontario Institute of Technology.

Creators4Change Studio includes access to industry-standard audio recording equipment, HD streaming webcams, professional lighting equipment, AI-powered remote recording and editing software, a substantial rights-cleared music library, and graphic design software. and provides opportunities for collaboration. Building and teaching skills.

“We are actively pursuing strategic collaborations with external and internal partners, including Durham Region, Ontario-based arts and media organizations, and other Durham-based local mission-driven organizations. and to advance our mission and reach,” Dr. King added.

One of the first strategic launches is the Creators4Change Podcast Incubator, hosted in partnership with Brilliant Catalyst, the startup incubator at Ontario Institute of Technology. “This is a natural campus partnership and provides students with the best opportunity to share their stories in a contemporary context,” said Dr. King, studio director.

A unique eight-week program, the Studio's Podcast Incubator enables students, faculty, and staff to leverage podcasts as a medium for impactful communication and innovation.

Through Brilliant Catalyst's business experts, the incubator provides customized entrepreneurial education and concepts for creators. It will guide participants in developing a podcast concept, mastering storytelling techniques, and understanding the business aspects of podcasting such as audience segmentation, competitive analysis, and discoverability.

“We are dedicated to fostering the entrepreneurial spirit of all creators,” says Dr. Osman Hamid, Director of Brilliant Catalyst. “Creators4Change Studio and Podcast Incubator embody our belief in the power of innovative storytelling to drive social change. We don’t just teach students how to create podcasts. is empowering them to use their voices to make a difference in the world. This initiative focuses on the intersection of entrepreneurship, education, and social impact, and is focused on the intersection of tomorrow's challenges. It reflects our commitment to developing forward-thinking leaders who are ready to engage.”

“The Creators4Change Podcast Incubator is a testament to Ontario Technological University’s commitment to innovation and social responsibility,” says Dr. King. “Through podcasting, we want to inspire change and give voice to diverse perspectives and ideas.”

The Incubator Program concludes the first week of July with Festival Day, an exciting event where participants present their pilot episodes, receive feedback, and engage with a community of podcast enthusiasts and industry professionals.

“I believe podcasting offers creators a unique opportunity to make a stronger impact with lower barriers to entry than other mediums,” says Dr. King.

The incubator application can be accessed online using the Creators4Change X Brilliant Catalyst Podcast Incubator web form. The application period is from March 12th (Tuesday) to April 30th (Tuesday).

Excellent Catalyst Director Dr. Osman Hamid.

“>

Dr. Emilia King, Assistant Professor in the Communication and Digital Media Studies (CDMS) Program.

“>

