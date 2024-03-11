How to use photo stacks in Google Photos





Photo Stacks is Google's new way to organize your photos in the Google Photos app on your Android phone. The point of this feature is to help you organize your photo gallery and group similar photos into “stacks.” This makes it easier to navigate within the app and find similar photos grouped together.

Google Photos will notify you that the stack is available and the entire process will happen automatically. But if you didn't receive that message or accidentally ignored it, you might be wondering how to turn on the Photo Stacks feature. This is a very simple process, but there are multiple ways to do it. Here's how to enable photo stacks in the Google Photos app.

How does Google's Photo Stacks work?

Photo Stacks is a new way to organize your Google Photos feed. The storage space taken up by Snaps won't change, but in theory it will make navigating your photo feed easier. The idea is that Google Photos automatically stacks similar photos taken over a short period of time.

Each stack has a 100 photo limit and you can tap on the first image to see all the other photos in the stack. It appears as a grid or gallery at the bottom of the screen.Stacks are Google Photos[写真]Can only be viewed in tabs and applies only to locally saved images. So anything stored in the cloud is out of bounds.

It's also quite limited in its effectiveness, and I found it quite difficult to find stacks in my feed, even if they were collections of photos on the same subject. Even when I found them, the photos were sometimes omitted for reasons I didn't understand. So, personally, I think it could be done with a little more fine-tuning. However, even small things and organization can be beneficial.

How to enable photo stacks in Google Photos (method 1)

Here's the first way to enable stacks in Google Photos.

1. Open Google Photos

(Image: ©Future)

The first thing you need to do is actually open the Google Photos app. This app is likely located in your app drawer.

2. Open the “Photos” tab

(Image: ©Future)

next,[写真]You need to make sure the tab is open. If you open Google Photos for the first time in a while, it's likely to use this feed by default.If not, an icon will appear in the bottom left corner of the screen

3. Tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner

(Image: ©Future)

[写真]Once you open the tab, you need to tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner. This icon is fixed and will remain in place no matter how far you scroll down the photo gallery.

4. Switch to stack similar photos

(Image: ©Future)

Using this menu, you can[写真]You can organize the tab layout. The first option is[類似した写真をスタック]is to switch to. Make sure this toggle is turned on.

5. Find your photo stack

(Image: ©Future)

Once activated, you will need to scroll down the gallery to find the photo stack. Depending on your layout, they may not be obvious, but they can be easily identified by the double square icon in the top right corner of the thumbnail.

How to enable photo stacks in Google Photos (method 2)

Here's another way to enable stacks in Google Photos:

1. Open Google Photos

(Image: ©Future)

Open the Google Photos app in your app drawer or wherever you saved the shortcut.

2. Tap your profile photo, then tap Photo Settings

(Image: ©Future)

It doesn't matter which tab you're on this time, but you should see your account's profile picture in the top right corner. Tap this, then tap Photo Settings at the bottom of the pop-up menu.

3. Tap Preferences, then tap Stack Similar Photos

(Image: ©Future)

[写真設定]Once you enter the menu, click the button in the center of the screen.[設定]Tap on the top[類似した写真をスタック]You need to tap .

4. Toggle photo stacking on

(Image: ©Future)

The next screen only has one option, so[写真のスタッキング]Toggle the option on.

5. Find your photo stack

(Image: ©Future)

If you leave all these menus,[写真]You can scroll through the tabs to find all the stacked images that Google Photos has selected for you. They are not very obvious, but can be easily identified by the double square icon in the top right corner of the thumbnail.

Now you have a way to better organize your Google Photos within the current settings of Google. If you're looking for other tutorials on how to get the most out of the app, see How to translate in real time using Interpreter mode on your Galaxy S24, How to call emergency services silently on your iPhone, and iOS-style standby on Android How to work with modes and create double exposure photos on your iPhone.

