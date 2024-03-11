Big Tech’s AI Power Seize





Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI, filed in late February, comes at a pivotal moment in the battle for the soul of Silicon Valley. The complaint alleges that the company betrayed its founding mission when it reorganized from a nonprofit champion of open source to a for-profit company tied to corporate interests. But this legal challenge is not just about one company's alleged breach of contract, but the nature of the innovation itself. Will the transformative power of artificial intelligence be harnessed through open collaboration and shared access, or will it be controlled by a select few tech giants operating in secret?

Open sourcing, the public sharing of source code, has long defined Silicon Valley's ethos of collaborative innovation and has driven the success of many popular platforms, including Linux, Firefox, and Android. However, as we enter the age of AI, this paradigm faces major challenges. By locking innovative tools within opaque models that only they are responsible for, Big Tech companies are disabling open collaboration in favor of centralized control.

OpenAI was founded in the spirit of open collaboration. Its original mission was to democratize AI development and bring together researchers and developers around the world to ensure the technology's potential is realized. But along the way, that vision was lost. In 2019, OpenAI reorganized and became a closed, for-profit organization. Fast forward to 2023, and his incredible $10 billion investment in Microsoft has transformed the once modest research lab into a behemoth company worth more than his $80 billion. This change represents not only a betrayal of OpenAI's founding principles, but also of the very ethos that has driven some of Silicon Valley's most important innovations.

The dangers of closed-source AI development are already becoming clear. Immediately after the release of Google's chatbot Gemini, users were actively awakened by its output, as evidenced by its inability to generate images of white people, advocacy of pedophilia, and claims that Musk is worse than Hitler. I realized that I was showing some bias. Without transparency around model training data, algorithms, and decision-making processes, there is no way to understand where these biases come from and how companies like Google address them.

As AI becomes more sophisticated and influential, the risks posed by opaque and unaccountable systems will only increase. Prejudice, censorship, and other dangers fester in the shadows and only emerge in public when the damage is done.

It won't be long before the effects of Big Tech's takeover of artificial intelligence are widely felt. A 2023 McKinsey study found that one-third of organizations surveyed are already using generative AI, and 40% of organizations that reported AI adoption in the study would invest more in generative tools. It became clear what I was expecting. At the employee level, his 2023 study for the Conference Board found that an astonishing 56% of employees use generated AI in the workplace. This means that AI technologies are already impacting the content and practices of many companies, often without proper oversight.

When companies adopt closed-source generative AI solutions like GPT and Gemini, they're doing more than just getting a tool. They are surrendering their autonomy to the whims of the Big Tech oligarchy. By relying on these opaque systems to shape the content they create, companies are allowing companies like Microsoft and Google to colonize their operations from within. Every decision made by these AI models, from deciding what content is allowed to be produced to shaping the very contours of internal discussions, becomes an extension of the power of Big Tech and the secrets of their algorithms. imposed on businesses through AI proxies cloaked in

In other words, adopting closed-source generative AI is inviting a Trojan horse into the heart of your organization. Once embedded, these systems can shape a company's practices, values, and public image in ways that are virtually impossible to detect, much less resist. The result is a creeping annexation of the business world by a small number of Big Tech companies.

Musk's lawsuit quotes Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as saying: Even if OpenAI were to disappear tomorrow, Microsoft would have all the intellectual property rights and all the functionality, Nadella declared. We have the people, we have the computing, we have the data, we have it all. We are below them, above them, and around them. This brazen statement reveals the real motivation behind the adoption of closed-source AI. It is about consolidating power and control in the hands of a few large corporations, regardless of the impact on the many.

The real existential threat posed by AI is not the speculative risk of sentient superintelligence, as is often claimed, but the unaccountable tech giants wielding tools to transform society as their own assets. , it is becoming increasingly clear that the danger is too immediate. . Closed-source AI will further centralize the power of Big Tech, giving it the ability to define our future and even rewrite our past, as seen in the Google Gemini issue.

There is a fundamental misalignment of incentives between the interests of Big Tech companies and the interests of nations. These tech giants have amassed unprecedented control over the algorithms that shape our lives, threatening to shake the very foundations of our nation. This is a fight we cannot afford to stand by. Lawmakers, business leaders, and concerned citizens alike must come forward to support open and transparent AI development and resist corporate overlords seeking to monopolize control of this revolutionary technology. It doesn't have to be. The future of our economy, society and country is at great risk.

