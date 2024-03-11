Why and how to blur your house in Google Maps





If you're familiar with Google Maps, you've probably used Street View. Street View is an immersive feature that lets you see what a place looks like from a first-person perspective. Using footage from Google Street View cars and volunteer contributors, Google Maps Street View has captured images of more than 10 million miles around the globe.

Street View is useful if you want to see the exterior of a restaurant or bar before visiting, or if you want to identify units in a building you've never been to before. If you're driving to a new house, you can use Street View when you arrive to make sure you're in the right place.

Unfortunately, despite its benefits, Street View can also be used as a tool by stalkers and criminals. Anyone will be given a free ticket to inspect part of their home without actually being there.

Sure, someone could walk or drive by your house and research where you live, but Google Maps makes it easy to do it from your couch. can. Anyone with a smartphone or computer can do it.

Luckily, there's an easy way to blur your home on Google Maps so no one can see the details of where you live. Here's how:

Learn more about how to explore your past with Google Maps and basic Google Maps tips for your travels.

How to blur your house in Google Maps

This must be done on a computer. Blur functionality is not available in the Google Maps app on iOS or Android. Although it can be accessed through a web browser on your mobile device, it's quite difficult to use, so it's best to choose your trusted web browser on your Mac or PC instead.

See here: How to blur houses and objects in Google Maps

02:24

At Maps.google.com, enter your home address in the search bar at the top right, press Return, and click the photo of your home that appears.

Click on the photo of your home at the top left of the page, just above your address.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Next, a street view of your current location will be displayed. Click Report a Problem at the bottom right. The text is very small, but it's there.

This is a street view of your location.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Now, it's up to you to choose what you want Google to blur. Use your mouse to adjust the view of the image so that the house and anything else you want to blur is within the red and black box. Use the cursor to move around and the plus and minus buttons to zoom in and out respectively.

If you want it to be more blurred than what's inside the black/red box, use the + button to zoom in.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Once you have finished adjusting the image, select the one you want to blur at the bottom.

Face your house, your car/license plate different objects

You'll be asked to enter a little more detail about what you want to blur in case your image contains multiple cars, people, or other objects.

Also, be absolutely sure that what you select is exactly what you want to blur. Google warns that if you blur something in Street View, the blur will remain forever.

Finally, enter your email (this is required), confirm your captcha (if required),[送信]Click.

Please be thorough as you will need to provide additional information about what you want to blur.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

You'll then receive an email from Google informing you that we'll review your report and get back to you if your request is denied or approved. You may receive further emails from Google asking for more information about your request. Google does not provide information on how long it will take to process your request, so keep an eye out for future emails.

Learn more about new AI features in Google Maps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/why-you-want-to-blur-your-home-on-google-maps-and-how-to-do-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos