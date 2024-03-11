Looker Roadmap for the Age of Generative AI





Data is a competitive advantage, and customers across all industries are looking for complete and simplified business intelligence (BI) solutions to meet their specific needs. Every company, team, and individual wants to interact with data and solve problems in unique ways using intuitive tools designed for today's AI-driven landscape.

Our vision is to make Looker the most innovative and flexible AI-driven BI platform with a unified, simple, and beautiful experience that supports self-service analytics, managed reporting, and cutting-edge semantics across databases and clouds. is to enable embedded BI with models.

In 2023, Google will make significant strides toward achieving this goal by bringing Looker models to Looker Studio, replatforming Looker to the Google Cloud console, expanding modeling capabilities with industry partners, and previewing generative AI capabilities. and many other innovations, including support.

As Cloud Next 2024 rapidly approaches this April, we will provide more updates on this effort. One of the most important ways to achieve our 2024 goals is to combine Looker Studio and Looker into a single, integrated product.

With this new unified experience, all Looker customers will now be able to benefit from Looker Studio's visualization and analytics capabilities, powered by data they can trust, and take advantage of new self-service options. This combined service, which combines self-service BI and governed modeling BI, enables all stakeholders within an organization to leverage data in unique ways on a single, powerful, managed platform.

BI platform built for AI and more

For years, organizations of all types have chosen Looker to uncover trusted data at scale, design data-driven applications, and bring insights to every department within the company. Gen AI, combined with BI, extends this mission and we will continue to invest here to help data-driven businesses do more.

The Lookers API-first platform enables any workflow or application to connect to data from almost any source by defining terminology at the semantic layer and ensuring output is reliable. In 2024, we will expand Looker with deeper connections with Google Cloud and Workspace, including integration with Vertex AI, giving users essential tools to build custom data applications. You can learn more about this plan and many recent feature releases from Looker's 2024 Vision, Strategy, and Roadmap webinar. In this webinar, we learned how to accelerate your time to insight using modern cloud-native platforms. .

As we demonstrated in our product roadmap webcast, we continue to evolve Looker with a focus on simplicity and integration, while also benefiting from gen AI, which leverages language models at scale. Empower your data systems to speak human language, allowing business users and data analysts to chat and interact with business data from the workplace.

What's next? See next.

If you weren't able to attend the roadmap presentation live, be sure to tune in on-demand to hear directly from our product leadership team about our plans. At Google Cloud Next, held in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 9th ​​to 11th of this year, we'll be sharing the latest product news from Looker and gen AI, as well as showcasing customer innovations. You won't want to miss it.

Sign up today to see what's next and experience a new way to the cloud.

