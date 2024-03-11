DeX-like mode coming to Pixel? Google finally enables display output





Mishal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR

None of the Google Pixel smartphones support display output over USB-C unless you purchase a special DisplayLink peripheral. When Google launched the Pixel 8 series, we found out that the phones actually supported display output over USB-C at the hardware level. With the release of the latest Android beta, Google has finally enabled display output via USB-C on its Pixel 8 series.

If you ask any power user what their favorite feature of a Samsung phone is, Samsung DeX will likely be at the top of the list. DeX lets you connect your Galaxy smartphone to an external monitor or TV to turn it into a portable desktop environment. Unfortunately, Google's version of Android does not currently offer a DeX equivalent. What's more, Google has chosen to completely abandon support for display output on his Pixel lineup, so you can't even mirror your Pixel smartphone's display to an external screen without purchasing special peripherals. But that finally changes with the latest Android beta version of his Google Pixel 8.

Currently, nothing happens when you connect a Pixel phone from the first model to the latest Pixel 8 Pro model to an external monitor or TV using a USB-C to USB-C cable or USB-C to HDMI adapter. not. This is because Google has chosen not to enable a feature called DisplayPort Alternate Mode on his Pixel lineup. DisplayPort Alternate Mode allows your device to send its DisplayPort signal through the existing USB-C connector pins. This is useful for mobile devices that don't have enough space to add dedicated HDMI or DisplayPort ports.

Unfortunately, Google disabled DisplayPort Alternate Mode at the hardware level on all Pixel smartphones prior to the Pixel 8 series. It's not clear exactly why Google disabled this feature at the factory, but some speculate that it was to direct users to his own Google's own wireless Cast protocol for screen mirroring. However, I think the main reason is that Pixel currently doesn't have a native He DeX-like desktop mode.

In fact, Android has offered a built-in Desktop mode since Android 10, but it's an incredibly bare-bones feature at this point and is meant to be used only by developers. Google has been steadily working on improving Android's built-in desktop mode since late 2022, and the end goal is to finally bring this feature to users, perhaps in the upcoming Android 15 release.

Mishal Rahman / Android Authority

As part of the Android Desktop Mode revamp, Google has been working to improve the way the OS handles freeform windows.

Because Google needs physical hardware to test desktop mode changes, Google has quietly enabled DisplayPort Alternate Mode at the hardware level for the Pixel 8 series. However, as mentioned earlier, nothing actually happens when he connects his Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro to an external monitor. This is because his DisplayPort Alternate Mode is disabled in the phone software and requires root access to enable.

However, with the recent release of Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2, Google reversed course and enabled DisplayPort Alternate Mode by default in the Pixel 8s software. As a result, when you connect your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro to an external screen using a compatible USB-C to USB-C or USB-C to HDMI adapter, you have the option to mirror your display, as shown below. It will now be displayed. .

Mishal Rahman / Android Authority

By default, tapping Mirror Display will mirror your phone's screen to the external display. If you enable Force Desktop Mode in Android Developer Options, your phone will display Android's built-in desktop mode. This, as mentioned before, is pretty barebones. Android's revamped desktop mode experience is currently locked behind some flags, so it's not available to users even if the Force Desktop Mode option is enabled.

It's possible that Google will release an improved desktop mode experience for Android in Android 15 alongside the upcoming Pixel 9 series, but we don't know for sure. We also don't know if Google intended to enable his DisplayPort alternate mode with his QPR3 Beta 2 release of the Pixel 8. This may be a mistake and will be reverted in the next beta or stable release in June. In any case, keep an eye out to see what happens with this feature.

It's also worth noting that older Pixel phones can't be upgraded to support DisplayPort Alternate Mode, but you can mirror your display to an external screen. You can connect a special DisplayLink adapter to your Pixel smartphone to enable display output. To use these, you need to install an app on your phone that records your screen, compresses it, and sends the data to the DisplayLink adapter as if it were a standard USB peripheral. DisplayLink adapters convert data into video that can be read by HDMI-enabled devices.

Special thanks to X user Jordan Long for the information.

Any tips? Please consult us. Email our staff at [email protected]. It's your choice to remain anonymous or get credit for your information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidauthority.com/google-pixel-8-display-output-3424412/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos