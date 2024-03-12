University innovators selected for first National Academy of Inventors honors





From left: Researchers Thad Draffel, Nobuyuki Matoba, Thomas Roussel, and Jagannadh Satyavor have all been elected senior members of the National Academy of Inventors.

Four University of Louisville innovators have been named senior members of the prestigious National Academy of Inventors (NAI) Class of 2024.

NAI Senior Members are active faculty, scientists, and administrators who have demonstrated significant innovation in producing technologies that have had or aspire to have a real impact on the well-being of society. We also have success in patenting, licensing, and commercialization while educating and mentoring the next generation of inventors.

Recognition from the NAI is a tremendous accomplishment and we are extremely proud of these UofL innovators, said John Klein, interim executive vice president for research and innovation. The research-backed technologies they are developing have the potential to diagnose, treat and cure disease, and improve the way we live and work. I look forward to watching them continue to develop these innovations into practical solutions to real-world problems.

The four inventors selected from UofL (and the only one from Kentucky) are:

“This is an exciting time for us,” said Thad Draffel of the JB Speed ​​School of Engineering and Conn Renewable Energy Research Center. Draffel's research focuses on solar power, including commercializing technology to make solar power more accessible through his startup, Bert Thin Films. included. Nobuyuki Matoba, School of Medicine Mr. Mataba's research focuses on tackling devastating diseases, inflammatory bowel disease, and cancer through novel vaccines, immunotherapies, and treatments that leverage protein engineering and plant-based biotechnology. I am. For his accomplishments, Matoba was named UofLs 2023 Innovator of the Year. Thomas Roussel, Speed ​​School. Roussel focuses on microfabricated/COTS sensor technology and custom equipment that supports the development of analytical technologies for environmental research, orthopedic and rehabilitation platforms, and biomedical diagnostic applications. Jagannadh Satyavolu, Speed ​​School, Con Center. Through his own startup, his BioProducts LLC, Satyavor has a way to harness the distillation residue of used bourbon to produce greener energy solutions for his and other products.

UofL and its Office of Research and Innovation provide strong support, including intellectual property protection, entrepreneurial coaching, and product development grants and training, to inventors as they develop and commercialize technologies resulting from their research. doing. The goal is to turn academic research into products that can save and improve lives.

Last fiscal year, UofL received 38 new patents, secured 11 licenses, and launched three new startups, resulting in $1.4 million in total innovation revenue, including royalties and license fees. In its 25-year history of commercializing research, UofL has been awarded more than 350 U.S. patents, founded nearly 50 startups that are still operating today, and countless others that positively impact people here and abroad. We have created countless new products and services. These successes have led UofL to rank among the top 100 universities in the country for number of patents granted by his NAI.

NAI President Paul R. Samberg said this year's senior membership class is a testament to exactly what happens when academia encourages and celebrates invention and commercialization. We are proud to welcome these outstanding academic inventors to the Academy and look forward to supporting and celebrating them as they continue their innovation journeys.

UofL researchers can begin their invention journey here, and industries interested in licensing UofL IP can find a complete list of available technologies here.

