Google: The only fundamentally undervalued company among the Fab 5

Since my first article on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the company has returned 7%, but compared to the other four in the Fabulous 5 stock performance, GOOG has received less from investors. Not loved at all. We see this as an opportunity to get in early, before the company catches up. While the company's outlook is excellent, with steady growth in all areas of the business, its performance since our first article has been somewhat disappointing, to say the least. Alphabet is the only company fundamentally undervalued in a list of Fab 5 companies that includes Metaplatform (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and hype stock Nvidia (NVDA). be.

Price performance of Fab 5 Since the first article (SA)

A brief explanation of our financial performance

As of fiscal year 2023, which ended Dec. 31, the company had about $111 billion in cash and short-term investments against about $13 billion in long-term debt. This number of debts is very small compared to its cash position and market capitalization, so it's safe to assume that the company is not at risk of bankruptcy. The company could quickly pay off its outstanding debt if it wanted. The company earns more profit from interest income than from interest paid. Moreover, the company's current ratio is still very high at around 2x, so it is safe to say that the company does not have liquidity problems. Let's take a look at how the company's other metrics progressed throughout 2023, starting with profit margin.

There is a clear upward trend here throughout the year, which is a good sign. The overall profit margin has increased from 200bps to 400bps over last year, indicating that the company's efficiency and profitability are increasing.

Margin (SA)

Not surprisingly, the company's ROA and ROE have also improved along with its earnings, indicating that management is using the company's assets and shareholders' equity more efficiently to create value. Even at the beginning of the year, these were very impressive, to say the least.

ROA and ROE (SA)

Competitive advantages compared to peers (according to Seeking Alpha) show that GOOG leads in terms of return on total capital (ROTC), with Meta Platform (META) a close second. , the rest of the companies fall short. . This indicates that the company enjoys a considerable competitive advantage and has a strong moat. This is clear when you consider the verbs named after search engines.

ROTC vs Peer (SA)

Digging deeper into how it compares to its competitors, we find that only GOOG has an overall Buy or Strong Buy rating, while the rest are a bit of a mixed bag.

Quant Rating (SA)

Additionally, a company's quantitative factor grade is either B+ or A+, except for valuation, which is D. I don't necessarily agree with that because I don't think the FW P/E ratio is 20 and the telecom sector is not the best sector to invest his GOOG. The numbers for GOOG are particularly high. In fact, the median over the past five years has been about 25.

Factor grade (SA)

Now let's take a look back at the Fab 5 stocks and how they compare to each other. Here, we can see that GOOG remains at the top, with overall buy and buy ratings.

Ratings (SA) against other Fab 5s

In terms of total return performance, all companies performed relatively well over the year, but NVDA and META saw their stock prices soar for different reasons. When we wrote our first article about META, it was highly undervalued at the beginning of the year, trading at just 11x P/E (you can see it here). It's only a matter of time before people realize that the Meta platform continues to be a cash cow, which has given him a 258% gain since early January 2023. On the other hand, NVDA's stock price soared not because of its fundamentals, but because: As the AI ​​hype continues to accelerate, it's a testament to its success in moving beyond just a graphics card company to a data center behemoth with revenue growing more than 200% year-over-year. In my opinion, the explosive rise in NVDA's stock price cannot be sustained for very long and once revenue growth starts to slow down, especially for those who made their initial investment 3x or even 10x. You will see a lot of profit taking.

I think GOOG is basically quite underrated, so I think it will be in a similar situation as the meta. The company generates about $100 billion in operating cash, which is higher than most of the Fab 5 stocks except for MSFT, but MSFT is still on par with GOOG and the rest are lower.

Cash earned from operations of Fab 5 (SA)

If we combine the above comparison with the most fundamental metric, P/E, we see that even though MSFT generates more CFO, it still trades at a 57% premium compared to GOOG. NVDA's FW P/E ratio is still around 35, and it generates about one-third of its operating cash and one-third of its total revenue.

Fab 5 (SA) TTM PE

So even though GOOG is at the forefront of innovation when it comes to AI applications, it seems to be somewhat ignored and forgotten while all the other companies are on the rise in AI hype. Which of these 5 do you think is the most attractive to you? In my opinion, the risk/reward is that his GOOG is the best.

Comments on outlook

I think there is a lot of room for improvement when it comes to AI and enterprise search engines. I've been using Bard (now called Gemini) for a while, and before that I was using MSFT's Bing AI for my daily internet searches, but I prefer Bing AI over Gemini now. I have to say I liked the AI ​​better. What I haven't been doing lately is manually searching for terms like I did a year or so ago. It's now much easier to type your query in your natural voice than to search for it. What is often missing when searching on Gemini is fact checking. You can fact-check Gemini's answers by pressing the little G icon, but often the information the bot spews out has no source, even if it sounds like it knows what it's saying. . As I said earlier, there is a lot of room for improvement. With such deep pockets, we should have some pretty capable search tools next year. GOOG's search engine advantage at the end of 2023 was still strong with him over 90% of all users using Google Search, so if we can create more competent search engine bots, we can see how this advantage I don't know if it will break like that.

When it comes to downtime in my home, my go-to streaming service is YouTube Premium. This has grown at a considerable pace and is now a “key driver of subscription revenue.” Although a significant portion of its revenue comes from subscriptions, most of the platform's revenue comes from advertising, with about 77% of total revenue still coming from some form of advertising, making it difficult for the company to be known for it in the first place. Masu. This is changing, but very slowly. In 2021, advertising revenue accounted for approximately 81% of total revenue. YouTube's global reach makes it very attractive for advertisers to run ads on the YouTube platform, and that's not going to change anytime soon.

The company's Google Cloud revenue segment has seen some slowdown. The growth rate in FY2023 was approximately 26%, which is much slower than the average of approximately 43% achieved over the past three years. With a huge number of new implementations being introduced throughout the year, this division of the company will see considerable revenue growth. I don't think this will be that high, but it certainly contributes significantly to sales. The company's Vertex AI platform has seen significant adoption with many companies choosing to try out its comprehensive AI platform. As companies continue to experiment with Gen AI, GOOG will benefit from this curiosity in how to implement new technology to help customers across a variety of businesses.

The company has great potential to continue to perform well for many years, but I don't think it's fully appreciated by the majority of investors. Let's take a look at his updated DCF model.

evaluation

I think we've taken a more conservative outlook for earnings, as that should ultimately serve as a margin of safety. I divided my revenue into three different segments, primarily Google Services, Search, YouTube Ads, Google Network, Google Subscriptions, Platforms, and Devices. Another segment is Google Cloud and the last segment is Other Bets. In our base scenario, Google services are expected to see a CAGR of about 8% over the next 10 years, while cloud is expected to see a CAGR of about 15%, which I think is reasonable. As for the other bets, I'm very conservative and assume the company will lose $5 billion each year. For context, other bets in the past have usually had positive outcomes, but due to my conservatism, I choose to assume that the bet did not work out. Below we present these assumptions and his CAGR for each.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

In terms of margins, we intend to remain consistent over time and improve by approximately 200bps over the next 10 years. As I said at the beginning, the company saw an overall improvement of 200 bps to 400 bps in just one year, so my assumptions are certainly on the conservative side. Below are the estimated values.

Margin and EPS Assumptions (Author)

For the DCF model, we adopted the WACC of each company with a discount rate of 8.5% and a terminal increase rate of 2.5%. Additionally, we add an additional 15% discount to the final intrinsic value calculation for added safety and margin of error. That said, GOOG's intrinsic value is $163.25 per share, which means the company is trading at about a 17.5% discount to its fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing comments

It's no surprise that Alphabet is trading at a discount compared to the other Fab 4 mentioned above. It has performed well over time and will continue to perform well. This means we may not see explosive stock price increases like Meta or NVDA. If GOOG were to maintain such performance while trading at a P/E of 11, its stock price would explode. But steady, constant growth across all segments is still better than a decline. If it performs at this level, the stock price will follow and people won't even notice when the company reaches a $2 trillion market cap. If there's one company he values ​​with a market cap of $2 trillion, it's Alphabet, which has had a steady track record over many years.

