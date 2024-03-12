Google Australia's Dr Mel Silva talks about his aversion to pet offices





Then everyone was busy getting ready for school. My eldest son does the commuting for me, so we have more fun chatting in the morning. Having a quick chat with him in the morning is a big part of my daily routine. Her husband picks up the other two children and drops them off.

SP: So what do you do during those 10-15 minutes of quiet time?

MS: Take a quick look at your phone and see what's going on around the world and what's coming in overnight. It usually doesn't work and doesn't react or respond. It just absorbs.

SP: What time do you get to work?

MS: Some days I had to get my kids there at 7:30 in the morning, depending on their schedules. So I usually get to work from 3pm to 8am, and most days I'm at work by 8am.

SP: So, are you a breakfast person?

MS: No. Most days I feel very sluggish after eating breakfast. Therefore, I often stay until lunchtime just drinking coffee.

SP: Was there a pivotal moment in your career? A moment that really changed the trajectory of your career or helped shape you as a leader?

MS: Of course. That was the moment I didn't get the job I really, really wanted.

SP: What job did you not get?

MS: Well, that was actually the job I got, but I applied in the previous round and didn't get it. My hiring manager at the time understood my ambitions and approached me, told me I had just been thrown into the position, and really took the time to find what would be a great next step for me. Ta.

That was the beginning of my journey to live in Asia for several years. I became the Asia Pacific strategy and operations leader, and lo and behold, I learned so much in that role.

SP: That person really decided that you needed international experience to grow as a leader.

MS: Yes. [I was] Although I work in Singapore, I look across the Asia Pacific region. You'll learn more about product strategy, product direction, and how to successfully execute at scale across highly diverse geographies.

It was a great masterclass in learning about what customers need in each of these markets. What are the cultural norms and competitive environment? And how do we execute at scale? And what is the difference between being consistent and needing to be bespoke to succeed in a given market? need to be properly balanced.

SP: So how do you use those skills in Sydney?

MS: It's basically about people. What I learned in Singapore is to listen to people and ask the right questions, and even if you have difficult skills like being a good salesperson or a good leader, there are limits to your success. That means there is. The ability to listen, ask the right questions, absorb what others have to say, and turn it into a plan of action is what separates great leaders from great leaders.

I'm now listening to our customers, listening to Googlers, listening to our leadership team, adapting to all of that, really listening, and making those tough decisions. Utilizes all skills.

SP: What is the best career advice you have ever received?

MS: Don't think only about your career plans. Start thinking about the skills you want to acquire. It's okay to go sideways if you're looking to learn a huge number of skills or gain a set of experience that you wouldn't get otherwise.

I think it's very narrow-minded to only think of your boss's job as your next opportunity. In fact, it can be helpful to think about what job you'd like to have in 10 years. And if I applied to it now, what would people say? Then work backwards from there and think in terms of, “Here are the skills I need to acquire between where I am and where I want to be.”

As long as the job gives me that, I'm going to go in that direction.

SP: Have you been sidetracked a few times in your career?

MS: Of course. So starting at Google was a huge side step. I actually ran a business in Fairfax. I was the general manager.We had a very small team, but we had a perfect breakeven. [profit and loss] responsibility. I was offered a role at Google as an individual contributor responsible for marketing in one of his vertical teams in the sales department.

SP: So what did you think?

MS: I had no idea what it was, but everyone around me was wondering what it was.

But since I was a Google customer, I was impressed by the people I met. I knew that was exactly the direction I wanted to go in, so I went with it. It wasn't a side step. It was actually a step backwards.

SP: You've taken another sideways step within Google.

MS: 100 percent. I started in a marketing role and then moved into sales, which I had never done before. I never thought of myself as a salesperson, but I worked in sales in a specific industry: financial services. Because I've worked my entire career in financial services.

When I came home from giving birth to my second child, my boss said, “I think you should do something different.'' Why not run a different industry? It was a sideways step.

I put it into practice, expanded my knowledge, then took on a strategy and operations role, and now I'm back in the country manager role. Even before I joined Google, I always had the idea that I needed to acquire as many skills as possible by the age of 40 or so. Because even if he works from the age of 40 until he is 65, he still has 25 years to hone his skills.

SP: So collect as many skills as you can before the age of 40 and then hone them.

MS: It takes 25 years to get good at it.

SP: What does your pet hate about the office?

MS: This is very clear. behind time.

SP: Are you going to be late for the meeting?

MS: Lateness in all its forms. If you say you're going to do something at a certain time, do it. If you have a meeting with a large number of participants, [be] on time. There's something about doing what you say you're going to do that I really value. And that's my pet hate.

SP: Your team is probably well aware of this?

MS: In fact, if you have a deliverable by the deadline and you have a set deadline, you're less likely to be late to a meeting, even more so. [and] Don't let your team down because they're counting on you. You can always tell me if something is going to be late, and that's fine.

Please let me know at any time a week before you have any plans if you can't make it. But telling me on deadline day, it's not going to happen, really excites the goat.

SP: When you were a student, what did you want to be when you grew up?

MS: I was hooked. [TV news journalist] When Jana Wendt was a child, she wanted to be a journalist.

SP: Are you a newsreader?

MS: I definitely wanted to be a broadcaster and I wanted to be an investigative journalist.

My father has a video of me. I did the assignment in that format. I had him take a video and distribute it as if he were distributing a news article. He once brought me a headset with a microphone and recorded his own radio show. I was serious.

I unpacked it to see what it was. The reality for girls growing up at the time was that they had never seen anyone like that on Australian television screens. My family immigrated to Australia from Europe. Seeing someone with a name that's not easy to pronounce, do great work and be recognized for it, and be a woman has never existed in my world before.

SP: Jana Wendt is arguably one of the most famous female broadcasters of the 1980s.

MS: Yes, she was everywhere. She was known for being smart and intelligent. It really touched me to see someone like that so successful. And I think that still carries with me.

SP: Are you really conscious that you can't be what you can't see? Is that something you bring into the office?

MS: When I think back on my experience, I think of Jana's situation. Because that was exactly the situation.

I had never seen that before, so I started thinking that maybe I could do it too.

When I started my first job, when I joined the company, both the department head and the managing director were women. I didn't give myself a high five and say, “You did it for sisterhood.” That was normal for me.

Looking back on it much later, I realized how lucky I was to have had that experience. It was not at all normal and not something everyone experiences.

I think when you're a woman or you come from a different background and you help people see all parts of you, you definitely have to pay for it.

SP: Who is a leader, business or otherwise, that you truly admire and why?

MS: Some of you may think this is a predictable answer from me, others may be surprised and think it's frivolous, but hear me out.

I'm a huge Beyoncé fan and admire her as a businesswoman and artist for many reasons. From what I've seen and read about her, there's discipline, but there's unwavering self-belief.

I think that no matter what industry you're in, no matter what career you're in, no matter what stage of your career you're at, if you have a really good work ethic, a really good routine, and a strong belief, you can be the best at everything. Masu. Something for you to try.

I mean, she's obviously very successful commercially. [I like] evolution. You start thinking all the time about doing what people want you to do and what is expected of you. As you get a little older and wiser, you realize that you have these strengths and that you can take risks and do things a little differently and think outside the box.

If you look at her artwork, it's very evolving.

SP: So she obviously has a lot of control over her own business, her own life, and her own personal CEO persona.

MS: Of course. Just managing your privacy well takes strength. It takes a lot of self-control to maintain boundaries and be the master of them. That's what I strive for every day, and that's what I tell everyone at Google to do the same.

SP: If we give you a year off, you can do whatever you want without any restrictions and without children. what will you do?

MS: I'm a huge music fan. I'm going to spend a year planning all the great gigs I want to go to around the world. Going to see a live show in a new place is wonderful and soul-satisfying. So I'll probably be traveling around the world playing gigs for a year.

SP: Who is your favorite music artist?

MS: I would definitely say Beyoncé again.I would say Kylie. [Minogue], Gang of Youth. If I had no restrictions and could live in a fantasy world, I'd look at Jamiroquai and Radiohead and all these bands that probably have already broken up. I wanted to go to an Oasis concert that day. Look at Boy George DJing.

SP: I'm afraid they might get back together for you.

