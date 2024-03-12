Committed Use Discount | Cloud Data Flow | Google Cloud





Committed use discounts (CUD) for Dataflow streaming jobs provide discounted pricing in exchange for a commitment to use a certain amount of Dataflow computing resources continuously for a period of one year or more.

Dataflow CUD is best suited when your spending on Dataflow compute capacity for streaming jobs involves a predictable minimum that you can commit to for at least one year.

Dataflow CUD Pricing

Dataflow CUD offers two levels of discounts depending on the length of your commitment.

1 year of CUD provides 20% off on-demand pricing. 3-year CUD provides 40% off on-demand pricing.

When you purchase a commitment, you choose a 1-year or 3-year term and a commitment amount (your expected Dataflow spending on compute capacity per hour for that term). This commitment amount is the commitment fee after discounts are applied. You will then be billed this commitment fee on a monthly basis for the duration of your commitment. For a complete example, see the Dataflow CUD Examples section of this document.

This discount applies to eligible usage in Dataflow projects associated with the Cloud billing account used to purchase the commitment, regardless of instance configuration or region. All CUDs apply to both regional and multi-region configurations.

Spending in excess of your commitment will be billed at on-demand rates. As your Dataflow usage increases, you can purchase additional commitments and receive discounts on increased spending not covered by previous commitments.

If Dataflow on-demand pricing changes after you purchase a commitment, your commitment pricing remains the same. The same discount rate will apply to applicable usage.

Resources covered by Dataflow CUD

Dataflow committed use discounts are automatically applied to your spending on Dataflow compute capacity used by streaming jobs between projects. This flexibility allows you to achieve high utilization of commitments across regions and projects without manual intervention, saving time and money. Dataflow CUD applies to spending on the following resources:

Worker CPU and memory for streaming jobs Data processed by the streaming engine Streaming engine compute units Data computing units (DCUs) for streaming jobs

Dataflow CUD does not apply to spending on the following resources:

Workers CPU and Memory for Batch and FlexRS Jobs Dataflow Shuffle Data Processing Data Computing Units (DCUs) for Batch Jobs Persistent Disk Storage GPU Snapshots Confidential VMs Purchasing Dataflow Commitments

To purchase or manage Dataflow committed use discounts for a Cloud billing account, you must have the Billing Account Administrator role for that account.

Dataflow CUD is available in the Google Cloud console.[コミットメント]You can purchase it on the page. Select your Cloud billing account and[購入]Click. For more information, see the Purchasing Cost-Based Commitments section of the Google Cloud documentation.

Once you purchase a commitment, the commitment will take effect within the next hour. That discount will automatically be applied to your subsequent eligible usage.

Once a commitment is purchased, it cannot be canceled. Make sure the size and duration of your commitment match both your historical and expected minimum spending on Dataflow compute capacity for streaming jobs.

Additionally, please read the service-specific terms and conditions for Commitment Units before purchasing Commitments.

Example Dataflow CUD scenario

Ideally, the commitment represents the expected minimum hourly spend on Dataflow streaming jobs for the entire project for at least the next one or three years.

For example, suppose you want to run your Dataflow streaming jobs in two different regions: us-central1 and us-west2.

The streaming job in us-central1 uses the following resources:

10 nodes of instance type n1-standard-1 (vCPU: 1, RAM: 3.75 GB) 20 Streaming Engine compute units per hour

The us-west2 streaming job uses the following resources:

20 nodes of instance type n1-standard-1 (vCPU: 1, RAM: 3.75 GB) 40 Streaming Engine compute units per hour Note: The prices in this section are examples. Please see the Dataflow Pricing page for current pricing.

You can calculate your approximate hourly commitment cost from our pricing page.

Total spend on us-central1 = $2.6034 per hour 10 nodes * 1 streaming vCPU per node * $0.069 per streaming vCPU per hour = $0.69 per hour 10 nodes * 3.75 GB per node * $0.003557 per hour = $0.1334 per hour 20 Streaming Engine Compute Units * $0.089 per compute unit per hour = $1.78 per hour Total spend in us-west2 = $3.128 per hour 10 nodes * 1 streaming vCPU per node * Streaming per hour $0.0828 per vCPU = $0.828 per hour 10 nodes * 3.75 GB per node * $0.0042684 Per GB per hour = $0.16 per hour 20 streaming engine compute units * per compute unit per hour $0.107 = $2.14 per hour Total spend across all regions = $5.7314 per hour

If you expect to spend at least $5.73 per hour consistently over the next year or more, you can commit to that amount. When purchasing a commitment, enter an hourly on-demand commitment amount of $5.73.

If you expect to scale down your cluster from time to time, you can commit to a smaller amount. Spending in excess of the committed amount will be billed at on-demand rates.

Continuing with this example, assume you decide on a commitment of $5.73 per hour. The next step is to choose the length of your commitment period.

As a basis for comparison, calculate the on-demand cost of Dataflow streaming job resource usage at the selected commitment rate without applying any commitment discounts.

Monthly price based on on-demand pricing: $5.73 per hour * 730 hours = $4,182.9 per month.

From here, you can calculate your monthly costs and savings with a 20% discount compared to paying full price for a year.

Monthly cost for 1 year, $5.73/hour commitment: ($5.73 per hour – 20% discount) * 730 hours = $3,346.32 per month Total savings per month: $4,182.90 – $3,346.32 = $836.58 Total savings commitment of $5.73 per hour for 1 year: $836.58 per month * 12 months = $10,038.96

Similar calculations can be applied to calculate CUD costs and savings over a three-year period. Save 40% compared to on-demand pricing.

Monthly cost for 3 years, $5.73/hour commitment: ($5.73 per hour – 40% discount) * 730 hours = $2,509.74 per month Total savings per month: $4,182.90 – $2,509.74 = $1,673.16 Total savings CUD $5.73 per hour for 3 years: $1,673.16 per month * 36 months = $60,233.76

A commitment that covers the minimum expected Dataflow streaming usage over the next few years can lead to significant savings.

Recommendations for choosing a commitment

When considering purchasing Dataflow CUD for streaming jobs, consider the following factors:

Region: Dataflow CUD applies to all streaming jobs in a project across regions. These apply to both regional and multi-region configurations. If you have Dataflow streaming jobs in multiple regions, calculate spending across all regions that your project uses when you make a commitment. Projects: Determine a consistent baseline spend per project when calculating total commitment. Consider that production streaming jobs typically run 100% of the time, but development and staging jobs may run intermittently. Jobs: If your Dataflow streaming job uses a steady number of resources around the clock, consider purchasing a commitment to cover all resource usage. However, if you frequently scale your resources up or down, either manually or using autoscaling, consider purchasing commitments only for your baseline, predictable usage.

If you have jobs that only run in bursts or for short periods of time, exclude them from the calculation.

Commitment charges apply for all hours during the commitment period, regardless of actual usage. Choose a commitment amount based on both historical resource usage and future expectations for your Dataflow streaming job. As long as your streaming job's use of Dataflow compute resources exceeds your committed spending level, you'll receive the maximum discount for the duration of your commitment.

what's next

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/dataflow/docs/cuds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos