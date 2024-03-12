Tighter controls and a push for high tech: key takeaways from China's biggest annual political event





As China grapples with an economic downturn and an escalating tech war with the United States, the country's leader has one message for thousands of political elites gathered in Beijing. Xi Jinping, the supreme leader of humanity.

This show of confidence was echoed through a highly staged week of meetings of China's rubber-stamp parliament and top political advisory body, which concluded with a ceremony in the cavernous Great Hall of the People on Monday.

The event, held for the first time in years with few coronavirus restrictions, offers the world a rare glimpse into a political system that has become increasingly opaque under Xi's administration.

The main takeaways from the meeting were:

On Monday, the closing day of the National People's Congress, there was no important event: a press conference by the Chinese Prime Minister. For decades, this two-session tradition has provided foreign media and the Chinese public with a rare opportunity to gain first-hand insight into the thinking of the nominal No. 2 official in charge of running the economy. .

But the Chinese government made a surprise announcement last week to cancel the event, raising concerns among observers about Beijing's increasingly less transparent government.

More recent traditions of collective leadership, a model that came to the fore after the chaos of Mao Zedong's strongman rule, have once again taken a backseat under Xi. The prime minister and the State Council, which serves as China's cabinet, have been increasingly sidelined in recent years as Mr. Xi has strengthened the role of political parties in controlling the government and its messages.

This was further emphasized on Monday when a delegation rubber-stamped an update to the law governing the organization of the State Council. Observers say the changes further formalize the agency's role in carrying out the Chinese Communist Party's directives.

The overarching theme of the gathering was to promote China's economic model to focus on technological innovation and transform the country into a high-tech powerhouse.

In his speech last week, Premier Li called for increasing the independence and strength of the science and technology sector, emphasizing upgrading industrial supply chains and strengthening China's position as a high-tech innovator. This includes increasing China's annual budget for science and technology by 10% to an unprecedented 370.8 billion yuan ($51.6 billion).

They also emphasized the new policy buzzword “new quality productivity,” which Mr. Xi coined last year to refer to high-tech fields such as new energy vehicles, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing. It shows the desire of the leaders to move the country forward in advanced areas. Global competition for critical technologies.

The emphasis on independence in the field of science and technology comes as the United States has tightened controls on exports of cutting-edge technology to China, particularly in the field of AI, and the US government has warned that such technology could be used to strengthen China's military. He claimed to have sex.

On the sidelines of the two sessions, Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused the United States of devising various tactics to suppress China, saying that Washington's trade and technology regulations have reached an extraordinary level and are causing unfathomable problems. It was criticized as unreasonable.

China's economy has been in the spotlight this year as a crisis in its real estate sector, high local government debt, deflation, a stock market crash and tech tensions with the United States have all fueled public discontent and eroded investor confidence. Ta.

Chinese leaders presiding over the event are keen to project confidence in the economy, setting out an ambitious economic growth target of around 5% in 2024, but with a major push to boost sluggish consumption. No stimulus package was announced.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 2.6% after Tuesday's target announcement, leaving investors who were closely watching the rally disappointed. The index is down about 1% so far this week and has fallen nearly 20% over the past 12 months.

In his remarks, Li acknowledged that achieving that goal will not be easy given that 2022, affected by the coronavirus, fell short of last year's growth base, but at the same time, China He vowed to prioritize industrial sophistication while leaning toward innovation.

The annual meeting of the National People's Congress finalized moves to fill senior positions in the State Council that have been vacant for months after the Xi administration's sudden regime change, with hopes that certain key appointments will be made this year. This disappointed some of the people involved. -We elected a minister.

Foreign Minister Qin Gang was abruptly dismissed without explanation in July, followed a few months later by Defense Minister Lee Shangfu. Both men initially disappeared from public view and were later dismissed.

Some observers had predicted that Beijing could appoint a new foreign minister at this year's meeting. The role, which many expected to be temporary, has been held by senior diplomat and former foreign minister Wang Yi since the Qin dynasty's ouster.

Two high-ranking positions in China's cabinet, previously held by Li and Qin, remain vacant. However, Beijing refused to fill these positions at this year's event.

