New high-quality production power to fuel the economy





A worker inspects wind turbine blades at an industrial park in Zhangye, Gansu province. [WANG JIANG/FOR CHINA DAILY]

China's focus on building a modern industrial system and accelerating the development of new high-quality productive forces will ensure the safety of the industrial chain and supply chain, promote new industrialization, and improve the quality of the country. It is expected to inject new impetus into high economic development. industry experts said.

Qu Yongyi, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's highest political advisory body, said the government will strengthen investment in core technologies in key areas and resolve bottlenecks in areas such as raw materials. He said that more efforts should be made to achieve this goal. We will provide critical components, core equipment, and basic software to increase the nation's independence and strength in science and technology and unleash new high-quality productivity.

Qu, who is also party secretary and deputy director of the Institute of Industrial Economics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, emphasized the need to strengthen international cooperation in the field of science and technology and accelerate the construction of new types of infrastructure, including a new generation of communication bases. emphasized. Strengthen stations, computing power centers and national laboratories, and deepen reforms, especially in the field of science and technology, to cultivate more quality human resources.

The comments came as this year's government work report said China would strive to modernize its industrial system and rapidly develop new, high-quality production capacity.

According to the report, in order to promote a new leap forward in productivity, China will take full control of the leading role in innovation, promote industrial innovation through scientific and technological innovation, and push forward with new industrialization.

Mr. Qu said that the term “new quality productive power” refers to a high level of productivity that is mainly driven by revolutionary technological advances, innovative allocation of production factors, and significant industrial transformation and upgrading. Said to mean. It can create new industries, new models, and new growth momentum.

Citing scientific and technological innovation as an important element in developing new high-quality production capabilities, he said, “For traditional industries, the introduction of new high-quality production factors such as data and unique “Innovative allocation of production factors can effectively promote deep transformation.” and industrial sophistication. ”

Moreover, strategic emerging industries and future-oriented industries play an important role in driving the development of new high-quality production capacity, he added.

Regarding this year's GDP growth target of approximately 5% in the Government Work Report, President Qu said that this is more in line with the goal of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and achieving socialist modernization by 2035. It said it was consistent with its broader goals. We need to increase jobs and people's incomes, and prevent and reduce risks.

Cao Peng, a member of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and chairman of the Jingdong Technology Committee, an e-commerce platform, said that the development of new high-quality productivity revealed in the government work report He said he was inspired by the country's efforts in 2007 and set an important direction for the country. Promote high-quality economic development and promote China's modernization.

Developing new, high-quality productivity means tightly integrating cutting-edge digital technologies, such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence, with intelligent machines and a digitally savvy workforce.

Among the proposals for this year's two sessions, Mr. Cao called for policy support for industrial Internet platforms to promote the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises and strengthen the thorough integration of digital and physical. He called for stronger efforts. economy.

In the face of increasingly fierce international competition, China's strengthening efforts to cultivate new high-quality production forces will promote the intelligent, green and high-end development of industry, and improve the resilience and safety of the industrial chain and supply chain. This is critical to improving economic performance and solidifying economic recovery. Pan Helin, co-director of the Center for Digital Economy and Financial Innovation Research at Zhejiang University International Business School, said the momentum is:

Mr. Pan said that in order to gain competitiveness on the world stage, we must strengthen our efforts to realize breakthroughs in core technologies and key technologies, and double the inherent innovation in order to expand the industrial application scenario of key technologies. He said that further efforts were needed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202403/12/WS65ef9e3ba31082fc043bc059.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos