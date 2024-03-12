5 Best Streaming Devices of 2024





Most of the best TVs come with streaming apps and software built-in. Still, dedicated streaming devices are still very popular. One reason, according to our experts, is that it's faster, more responsive, and easier to use than TV software.

To learn more about the best streaming devices, we spoke to electronics experts about the pros and cons of each of the major streaming brands, including Roku, Amazon, Apple, and Google. Most of the NBC Select team uses streaming devices, and we use our personal experience with each brand to select the best options on the market.

How we chose our favorite streaming devices

To better understand how streaming devices differ from those built into your TV, we spoke to experts in consumer electronics and retail. Combining their advice with our personal experience, we selected a streaming device keeping in mind the following:

Resolution: We recommend choosing a newer streaming device that can support 4K resolution. All new streaming products support 4K, and older models made for HD TVs are also available for purchase, but the 4K versions don't cost much. Ease of use: Jump into your favorite dinner show without any headaches. We prioritized streaming devices that were easy to set up and had simple user interfaces. That means you won't have to struggle to find Netflix or download apps like Disney+. Additional Features: Some streaming devices have additional features such as an Ethernet port, headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 6E support, which when combined with the latest Wi-Fi makes your connection faster. -Fi router. We have considered and listed additional features at the bottom of each recommendation. Price: Most streaming devices cost between $20 and $150. We've included a variety of price options, but most of our favorites are around $50. Staff Favorite Streaming Devices of 2024

Our favorite streaming devices come from the biggest brands on the market, including Apple, Amazon, Google, and Roku.

Overall Grand Prize: Roku

I think Roku is the easiest streaming platform to use. I've set up a Roku device for a friend and family member, and it's never taken him more than 10 minutes to start watching a show. Roku is also compatible with smart home devices from Apple, Amazon, and Google, while most competitors are only compatible with one of his devices.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Multiple NBC Select staffers love this Roku streaming stick. NBC Select editorial operations manager Shari Uehara uses the Roku stick to watch her favorite TV shows on apps like Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Max, and Apple TV+. She also streams content from her Youtube and her Apple Music. She likes that it's small and portable so she can easily connect it to another TV if needed. However, the remote control can be a bit finicky, and after a few years of use it can register after a few button presses.

Resolution: up to 4K | Support: HDR10+, Dolby Vision | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 | Remote functionality: Voice control | Smart home compatibility: Roku, Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home

year ultra

This is a Rokus premium streaming device with some additional features compared to traditional streaming sticks. It can be physically connected to your Wi-Fi router using an Ethernet cable, ensuring the fastest possible speeds. The remote control has also been improved to be rechargeable and has a headphone jack if you want to watch shows without disturbing others.

Resolution: up to 4K | Support: HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos | Connectivity: Ethernet, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6 | Remote functionality: Voice control, headphone jack, rechargeable | Smart home compatibility: Roku, Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home

Best splurge: Apple TV

The Apple TV streaming device is one of the most premium on the market. In our experience, the rechargeable remote control is one of the best, made with a sleek aluminum case and sturdy buttons that will stand up to years of use. I also like that I can control it by swiping instead of clicking on the directional touchpad. Apple TV devices also support and sync with Apple apps such as Music, Photos, Facetime, Fitness+, and Apple Arcade.

Apple TV 4K (128GB)

Apple makes a slightly cheaper Apple TV 4K (64GB), but we recommend this 128GB model instead. It has double the storage capacity for apps, photos, and games, and includes Ethernet support for fast wired connectivity. It also doubles as a smart hub with Thread networking inside (see our guide to smart home hubs for more information). New users get three months of Apple TV+, the brand's content streaming service, included with purchase ($30 value).

Resolution: up to 4K | Support: HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos | Connectivity: Ethernet, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6 | Remote capabilities: Voice control, rechargeable | Smart home compatibility: Apple Home, Thread

Amazon Home: Amazon Fire TV

If your smart doorbell, plug, and speaker all come with Amazon Alexa, consider an Amazon Fire TV device. According to the brand, once you sync it with a compatible device, you will be able to control it from your TV. Streaming sticks are frequently on sale, with deep discounts during events like Prime Day and Black Friday.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

NBC Select Associate Updates Editor Zoe Marin uses the Amazon Fire Stick because it's small, can hide behind the TV, and can sync with other Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. I used to use an Apple TV, but I prefer Amazon streaming devices for Alexa voice control and Amazon account notifications like upcoming orders.

We recommend this 4K max version as it is faster and smoother to use than the regular TV Stick 4K, according to the brand. You can usually find it on sale for less than $50. If you plan on using this stick only with HD (1080p) TVs, consider Amazon's Fire TV Stick HD.

Resolution: 4K | Support: HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E | Remote functionality: Voice control | Smart home compatibility: Amazon Alexa

For content sharing: Google Chromecast

Google Chromecast is one of the first streaming devices on the market that makes it easy to share what's on your phone, tablet, or laptop to your TV. That remains one of its greatest strengths. Sync with the Google Home app and use the Google Voice Assistant just like any other Google device.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

NBC Select video producer Josh Rios has been using Google Chromecast since its debut in 2013. Now I use it to stream shows from apps like Max, YouTube, and Paramount+. Still, his favorite feature is the Cast feature, which allows you to project content from your phone or laptop to your TV. There are occasional casting issues such as video and audio lag, but the overall experience is easy and simple.

If you primarily want to cast content to an older HD TV, consider the low-cost Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD).

Resolution: up to 4K | Support: HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos | Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5 | Remote functionality: Voice control | Smart home compatibility: Google Home

Do I need a streaming device?

Most modern TVs come with smart operating systems that allow you to take advantage of apps like Netflix, Peacock, Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, and more. But streaming sticks are typically faster than these built-in operating systems, said Carl Prouty, product specialist for consumer electronics sales at Abt Inc., a national retailer based in Glenview, Illinois. I am. (Abt sells his streaming devices, so he spoke with Prouty only about his technical shopping guidance and did not ask about specific product recommendations.) When pressed, there is almost no delay in the on-screen response. In comparison, many his TV operating systems suffer from this delay, Prouty says.

Streaming devices also have features that many TVs don't have. For example, the Roku Ultra and Apple TV 4K can use an Ethernet cable to achieve faster, more consistent speeds. Mark Steinberg, senior technician at B&H Photo & Video, says that depending on the location of his Wi-Fi router in his home, this could be the best way to connect. (B&H sells streaming devices, so I spoke with Steinberg only about general shopping guides and did not ask for specific product recommendations.)

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have expertise and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also take steps to ensure that all professional advice and recommendations are made independently and without any confidential financial conflicts of interest.

Carl Prouty is a product specialist with more than 20 years of experience in consumer electronics sales for Abt. Mark Steinberg is a senior technician at B&H Photo & Video. He has decades of experience in electronics sales. Why can he trust NBC Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter for NBC Select covering technology, including recent articles on tablets, cameras and keyboards. In this article, we spoke to an electronics expert to better understand the technical differences between the most popular streaming devices. He also drew on his own experience and that of his NBC Select team, which has been using streaming his devices for years.

