China accelerates development of railway technology





On March 2nd, a high-speed train runs over a rape field in Nanchang County, Jiangxi Province. JIN LIANGKUAI/XINHUA

This year, China aims to accelerate the research and development of key core technologies and application-oriented innovations, focusing on the development of faster bullet trains that can run at 450 kilometers per hour and intelligent high-speed rail technology, Liu Zhenfang said. he said. President of the China National Railway Group, which operates national railways.

Liu, who is also a deputy member of the 14th National People's Congress, said the company will continue to promote independent research and industrial application of key core technologies this year to enhance the independence of railway technology.

Liu Zhenfang

“Technological innovation can fuel new industries, new models, and new momentum,” he said. “It is a core element for developing new quality production capacity.

“China's high-speed railway is a successful example of our country's independent innovation, and China's railway's overall technological level is at the forefront of the world.”

The group plans to unveil a more advanced Shinkansen CR450 by next year, with a maximum operating speed of 400 km/h and a test speed of up to 450 km/h.

The company plans to complete a prototype and begin testing this year.

Mr. Liu said that last year, achievements were made in promoting independence in railway technology.

“In 2023, an alliance has been established to promote scientific and technological innovation in the railway sector,” he said. “The CR450 Science, Technology and Innovation Project has made great progress.”

Last year, during a test run in Fujian province, the bullet train ran at speeds of 453 kilometers per hour, collecting data on trains traveling at different speeds through tunnels, bridges, curves and other tracks.

Currently, China's fastest bullet trains operate at speeds of 350 km/h on several routes, including the Beijing-Shanghai High Speed ​​Rail and the Beijing-Tianjin High Speed ​​Rail.

The train, which runs at 400 km/h, will cut the journey from Beijing to Shanghai to 2.5 hours.

Mr. Liu also said that China aims to strengthen key equipment and infrastructure and achieve technological advances to improve operational safety.

“Research efforts will be intensified on the application of cutting-edge technologies in the railway sector,” he said.

“We will focus on promoting system informatization and network security, and strengthening the construction of digital railways. We will also carry out standardization, interconnection and sharing of railway information systems, and improve railway innovation through digital intelligence. We aim to strengthen this development.”

By the end of last year, China's national railway network had been extended to 159,000 km, including 45,000 km of high-speed lines. Approximately 80% of China's planned high-speed rail network has been completed, with a further 15% under construction.

“The overall level of China's railway infrastructure has reached the forefront of the world, providing the foundation and conditions for further progress towards a higher level of modernization,” Liu said.

He said China aims to have 165,000 kilometers of track by the end of next year, of which 50,000 kilometers will be high-speed.

According to the national plan, by 2035, China's railway network will reach 200,000 kilometers, with about 70,000 kilometers of high-speed lines, including some high-speed intercity railways.

