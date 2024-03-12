Space and Defense Innovation Winners Announced





SDI Ignite Award

Leading technology companies with the potential to protect and improve the federal sector were selected at the first-of-its-kind Defense Innovation Awards event

All finalists should be proud of their accomplishments. These companies were chosen by industry experts from across the Department of Defense and federal departments, meaning we had some truly impressive finalists. ”

— Joy Schoffler, Principal, Distinctive Edge Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Space Defense Innovation (SDI) team is pleased to announce the winners of the Space Defense Innovation Showcase and Ignite Competition.

The Ignite competition, sponsored by Second Front Systems, is designed to uncover new technologies that have the potential to advance and protect our nation and/or improve the lives of our military personnel. The Ignite Awards event recognizes the innovation happening in the space and defense industry and celebrates the people making an impact.

This award focuses on four of the technology categories of importance to the Under Secretary of Defense's Office of Research and Engineering. In addition to the fifth wildcard category, Best in Show, and Best Startup Innovation selections, one winner per category was selected (winner and category details are attached below) .

– Best in Show: Mesodyne – Best Startup Innovation: ADAM Aerospace – AI and Autonomy: SimWerx – Integrated Sensing and Cyber: ADAM Aerospace – Renewable Energy Generation and Storage: MesodyneSpace Technology: Outpost – Wildcard: Productable

Winners will attend a demo pitch contest on March 9, 2024 in Austin, Texas, with a live audience and prominent speakers in roles ranging from former members of Congress to top venture capital leaders in space and defense. It was held in front of a panel of judges. to defense innovation leaders and other prominent industry executives.

“Our judges had a tough job,” said Joy Schofler, organizer of the Space and Defense Innovation Reception and founder of event management company Distinctive Edge Partners. Ta. Industry experts from across the Department of Defense and federal departments selected the finalists in each category, which meant there were some truly amazing companies. All finalists should be proud of their accomplishments.

Prizes totaling over $200,000 were provided by numerous industry leaders including Distinctive Edge Partners, Ward & Berry, SBIR Advisors, Q-Branch, Fedtech, Defense One, Onward, and Foundation For The Future.

About the winners:

– The winner of the Best in Show category is Mesodyne. Mesodynes' patented LightCell is a new type of generator that converts fuel into electricity via light. LightCell provides portable, efficient, quiet, reliable, and durable power anytime, anywhere, and from any fuel. With more than 10 times the energy density of batteries, LightCell enables virtually any system that requires portable power, including people, sensors, and autonomous vehicles, to carry out their mission beyond what is possible today and The environment will allow you to extend your range, durability, and lethality. platform.

– The winner of the Best Startup Innovation Award is ADAM Aerospace. ADAM provides advanced cryptographic data validation and artificial intelligence solutions that protect the world's most sensitive data. They work closely with Department of Defense customers to develop next-generation technologies that solve today's problems and lead the force into the future. With ADAM, you can independently procure defense technology projects and start working on them right away.

– The winner in the AI ​​and Autonomy category is SimWerx. SimWerx is at the forefront of transforming medical education and operational efficiency with pioneering technology solutions designed to prepare healthcare professionals for tomorrow's challenges. By blending real-world military precision with the latest technological innovations, we ensure frontline medical teams are not only prepared, but ahead of the curve.

– The winner in the Integrated Sensing and Cyber ​​category is ADAM Aerospace. ADAM provides advanced cryptographic data validation and artificial intelligence solutions that protect the world's most sensitive data. They work closely with Department of Defense customers to develop next-generation technologies that solve today's problems and lead the force into the future. With ADAM, you can independently procure defense technology projects and start working on them right away.

– The winner in the renewable energy generation and storage category is Mesodyne. Mesodynes' patented LightCell is a new type of generator that converts fuel into electricity via light. LightCell provides portable, efficient, quiet, reliable, and durable power anytime, anywhere, and from any fuel. With more than 10 times the energy density of batteries, LightCell enables virtually any system that requires portable power, including people, sensors, and autonomous vehicles, to carry out their mission beyond what is possible today and The environment will allow you to extend your range, durability, and lethality. platform.

– The winner of the wildcard category is Productable. Productable is a startup building portfolio management software for modern federal agencies. Productable features step-by-step solution development and decision-making tools that help teams turn ideas into results faster.

###

About the Space and Defense Innovation Showcase The annual Space and Defense Innovation Showcase and Reception (SDI) is a day-long event consisting of an advanced innovation competition followed by a curated networking reception. The Space Defense Competition aims to highlight technologies that have the potential to advance and protect our nation and/or improve the lives of our military personnel, and we celebrate those who have made an impact. SDI is organized by Distinctive Edge Partners, Foundation For The Future, and Valid Evaluation, Inc. For more information, please visit https://www.sditreatment.com/.

