Nintendo celebrates March 10th with games, movie news, and a variety of Mario-themed activities





Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door launches on May 23rd, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD launches on June 27th, and classic Game Boy titles featuring Mario are coming to Nintendo Switch Online this week.

As part of its MAR10 Day celebrations, Nintendo announced the release dates for two anticipated titles featuring Mario and friends, and three classic Game Boy games that will soon be available to Nintendo Switch Online members on the Nintendo Switch family of systems. We have released a surprise video announcing. Announcement regarding a new animated film based in the Super Mario Bros. universe. You don't have to avoid piranha plants or dodge fireballs to know what awaits you. Check out this special announcement video here.

So go ahead and relive classic Game Boy memories, embark on an adventure through the paper world with Mario, and give Luigi a little bit of the spotlight (he deserves it). The rest of MAR10 is as follows:

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is Coming Soon!: On May 23, join Mario and his irresistible friends as they journey through the world of paper and unravel the mysteries of the Thousand-Year Door. The witty and whimsical RPG is coming to the Nintendo Switch system, 20 years after its original debut on the Nintendo GameCube. This improved version not only features enhanced graphics, but also new gameplay features. Pre-orders are now being accepted at the Nintendo eShop.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD opens its doors: Help Luigi retrieve the lost pieces of the Dark Moon, which are scattered across several different haunted mansions. Each has its own puzzle and allows you to catch ghosts. June 27th, use her super-powerful ghost-hunting tool, the Poltergust 5000, to suck up ghosts (and window curtains), send in wind, and explore every nook and cranny of a gruesome but fascinating mansion. Sho. The spooky and fun adventure Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, originally released for the Nintendo 3DS system as Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, now comes to the Nintendo Switch system in visually enhanced HD. Pre-orders are now being accepted at the Nintendo eShop.

Three classic Game Boy games featuring Mario are coming to Nintendo Switch Online: On March 12th, three classic Game Boy games featuring Mario are coming to Nintendo Switch and can be played as part of the Game Boy Nintendo Switch Online library. You will be able to do it.

First up is Dr. Mario. This is a classic puzzle he challenge where he throws his capsule of multi-shade vitamins into a bottle containing a nasty virus. The falling capsule is moved, shifted, and rotated to eliminate the virus.

In Mario Golf, the stakes are high as you race to become the golf grand champion. Four club champions stand before you, and you must defeat them all to compete against the most famous golfer in the land.

Mario Tennis lets you hone your skills and grow from rookie to seasoned pro in four fun-filled game modes. Practice at the Royal Tennis Academy, take on Mario on his tour, and hone your skills through a series of challenging mini-games.

Exciting news for LEGO Super Mario – LEGO has released a thrilling teaser for what’s next in the pipeline within the LEGO Super Mario Universe. In the teaser, a silhouette of a cart made of LEGO blocks was revealed alongside a LEGO Mario figure. As you know, Mario Kart will be coming to Lego Super Mario in the future. Look forward to future updates!

In addition, the fun of Mario will be even more expanded. There are still ways to continue making the most of MAR10 Day all month long, so don't miss out!

Challenge your friends and family to classic NES, Super NES, and Game Boy games on Nintendo Switch Online. *To commemorate MAR10 Day, Nintendo is offering double the fun with his 14-day free trial membership (usually 7 days) on Nintendo Switch Online. Available now through March 17th. This trial is also available to Nintendo Switch owners who previously requested a free trial of Nintendo Switch Online, so everyone can enjoy it.

Until March 24th, when you purchase certain Mario titles for Nintendo Switch, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, Super Mario RPG, and Super Mario. Earn 10% Gold Points back on your next purchase. Purchase 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Luigi's Mansion 3 on the Nintendo eShop or redeem a download code for any title during the promotional period.

At the My Nintendo Store, you can purchase a wide range of Super Mario products, including games, merchandise, and My Nintendo perks. Not only that, but more amiibo have been added, including the Super Smash Bros. Collection.

There are also special missions that can be completed by playing the Super Famicom classic “Super Mario World” and earning Platinum Points. For more information, visit the console's Nintendo Switch Online application.

A new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.: Shigeru Miyamoto makes a surprise appearance in a video announcing that Nintendo is working on a new animated film based on Illumination and the world of Super Mario Bros. He will be released in April 3, 2026 in the US and many other markets around the world and in a few selected territories.

Meet Mario and his friends and see more games at the Super Mario Hub!

