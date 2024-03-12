Marios Paper Adventure is back





MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – As part of yesterday's MAR10 Day celebrations, Nintendo released a surprise video announcing the release dates of three classic Game Boy games, two anticipated titles featuring Mario and friends Did. In addition to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, there was also an announcement regarding a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.

Remember Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, the quirky and beloved RPG from the GameCube era? It's back on Nintendo Switch!

For those unfamiliar, the Paper Mario games are a unique twist on the Mushroom Kingdom. Everything and everyone is made of paper, giving the world a fascinating arts and crafts-like aesthetic.

In The Thousand-Year Door, Mario embarks on an imaginative adventure to unravel the mystery behind an ancient door with a thousand-year curse. Hell teams up with a band of wacky paper friends.

The turn-based combat incorporates RPG elements with the humor and charm typical of Mario games. You'll read some passages and laugh out loud while strategically executing timed attacks and defending against enemies.

This updated version has enhanced graphics to make the papercraft world even more pop. Nintendo is also adding new gameplay features, but they're keeping them secret for now. Mario fans, mark your calendars! On May 23, 2024, the thousand-year curse is about to be broken again. Pre-orders are now being accepted.

Three classic Game Boy games featuring Mario are coming to Nintendo Switch Online: On March 12th, three classic Game Boy games featuring Mario are coming to Nintendo Switch and can be played as part of the Game Boy Nintendo Switch Online library. You will be able to do it.

First up is Dr. Mario. This is a classic puzzle he challenge where he throws his capsule of multi-shade vitamins into a bottle containing a nasty virus. Move, move or rotate the falling capsule to eliminate the virus. In Mario Golf, the stakes are high as he races to become the golf grand champion. Four club champions will stand in your way, so you must defeat them all to get a chance to play against the most famous golfer in the country. In Mario Tennis, he'll hone his skills and grow from rookie to seasoned pro in four fun-filled games. game mode. Practice at the Royal Tennis Academy, take on Mario on his tour, and hone your skills through a series of challenging mini-games. Exciting news for LEGO Super Mario – LEGO has released the next thrilling teaser in the pipeline within the LEGO Super Mario Universe. In the teaser, a silhouette of a cart made of LEGO blocks was revealed alongside a LEGO Mario figure. As you know, Mario Kart will be coming to Lego Super Mario in the future. Look forward to future updates!

