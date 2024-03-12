Michigan hybrid program aims to reach 50,000 adult students





Kara Van Dam spent the first 20 years of her career at institutions that are now synonymous with online learning, including the University of Maryland Global Campus and Kaplan University.

But as the years passed, she began to realize that if students never set foot in a real-world classroom, their learning could be limited.

I fell in love with the power of place-based education through online degrees, Van Dam said.

Across the country in Allendale, Michigan, Philomena Mantella felt the same way.

“I was inspired by campuses that are underutilized as platforms,” ​​said Grand Valley State University President Mantella. These were great locations for community events and services, but they didn't create a platform for continuous learning.

Now, the two have teamed up to launch what is being called a first-of-its-kind hybrid program within Grand Valley State University, with an ambitious mission to reach 50,000 students in the first five years.

That's a bold goal. Mantella said this is a high-impact goal. But I gave it my all and wasn't afraid to say it.

The program is the latest in a growing number of state efforts to support adult learners. Half of Michigan's adult population over the age of 25 does not have a post-secondary degree, and an additional 2 million have graduated from college but do not have a degree. For years, educational institutions have focused on adult learners by offering online degrees. Online degrees are considered more flexible for people who are working or raising children.

Other states have launched similar efforts, albeit in more focused, state-driven ways. North Carolina-based ncIMPACT and myFutureNC partnered in his 2018 to launch a pilot program focused on 15 collaborations focused on education. All of these are focused on increasing the number of students earning degrees, certificates, and certifications. Similarly, the Massachusetts Legislature launched her 2013 Bridges to College initiative, which focuses on increasing the number of underrepresented adults in post-secondary programs.

A new type of online service

While GVSU has traditional online offerings, a new hybrid program named Omni, which means “all” in Latin, will expand to the university's five campuses this fall.

The university hopes to help 10,000 Michiganders earn a degree over the next five years, and 40,000 more to receive some type of upskilling by earning a certificate or certification. . By comparison, the university's brick-and-mortar classrooms serve approximately 23,000 students.

Van Dam, now chief executive of GVSU Omni, said proximity and access are important. What's happened in this field of education is that we need working adults with degrees, and let's do everything online. While we certainly need the flexibility of an online program, there are times when we need face-to-face options, whether in the classroom or with outside support.

But for institutions, whether online, hybrid or brick-and-mortar, it's important not only to increase their course offerings, but also to understand the root causes of adult learners not completing their degrees, says Michigan Adult University Success said Matt Demonblanc, the center's research director.

We believe access is everything, and online is the easiest way to get there, he said. But in many cases, a myriad of barriers are stacked against them, including access, financial, childcare, and lower wages. We were encouraging many universities to use barriers to eliminate them or to try to understand them.

The program expands on GVSU's existing slate of 60 non-credit products, including badges and certificates.

The amount of in-person and online classes a student takes depends on their preferences and needs and varies from student to student.

For the Omni program, GVSU's distributed location means that every adult living in Michigan's Lower Peninsula is within 100 miles of campus.

While some programs, such as degrees in applied science, are available campus-wide, emphasis will be placed on location-based programs that are unique to each campus, such as the Detroit Mobility focus. The university's Traverse City campus in rural northern Michigan will focus on rural health care.

Van Dam said they are very intentionally aligned with local opportunities and where the jobs are. We want to make sure that once they get an education, they can get a job and stay in the community.

Student David Buchanan will begin training to become a physician assistant at the Traverse City campus this fall. His father, 28, balances his work as a nursing assistant while attending school. Buchanan said the flexibility of a partially online course, plus the ability to work from one's own backyard, is a plus for the program.

As a father, husband, and community steward, he said it can sometimes be very difficult to go to school, work, and do everything to better ourselves and our communities. Ta. It provides flexibility and convenience while also providing the ability to collaborate with colleagues.

The new program comes as most institutions are concerned about an impending enrollment cliff as fewer students are expected to attend university.

registration cliff [fear] This is true if you stay in the same lane in the market; [it is] Not if you're approaching it in a new way, Mantella said.

Other initiatives in Michigan

Michigan's low degree completion rate may be due to the local industry's reliance on trade skills.

The problem is that even when they get to the point where they get a job, they don't get any upward mobility. They don't have the necessary qualifications, Demonblanc said.

The Demon Brands Michigan Center for Adult College Success, established last March, is one of several initiatives in the state to boost adult learners. Michigan ranks 37th in the nation for college admissions, lower than neighboring states.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer launched the “60 by 30'' plan in 2018, with the goal of having 60 percent of adults in the state earn a degree or certification by 2030. That number now stands at 51.1%.

