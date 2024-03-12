Virtualstock head Ed Bradley urges U.S. retailers to invest in retail technology during difficult times — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Mr Bradley, pictured above, says: January's numbers are by no means a harbinger of death. Spending is expected to decline at the start of the year as consumers cut back on activities after the extravagant holiday season.

The recent cold wave also appears to be contributing to the decrease in customer numbers. But management shouldn't be complacent that these numbers are worse than expected.

The numbers reflect a continuing trend that U.S. retailers can't prevent, but can prepare for. It is clear that prices are through the roof. If retailers raise prices further to make up for January's weakness, their volumes will take a hit as consumers look for value and lower prices.

The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates high as inflation continues, which is putting pressure on American consumers. Add to this the fact that credit card delinquencies are on the rise throughout 2023, and many Americans are finding it even harder to get credit.

Mr. Bradley said: The question facing most American retail executives today is how to grow. If you can't start pushing up prices, conventional wisdom says you should improve your bottom line by expanding your customer base.

The problem with this is that the retail industry is a crowded market and there is a lot of competition for these consumers. Marketing campaigns can cost a lot of money, and given January's numbers and the lack of guaranteed profits, management may not have the nerve to undertake one.

But there is another way. I believe that emerging technologies are essential for growth. There are many options available to business owners here, but three of the most important are augmented reality, AI, and smart devices.

They have the ability to unlock new possibilities for American retailers by providing consumers with increasingly personalized experiences and maximizing spend per visit.

AR technology allows customers to virtually sample products before purchasing. This reduces the likelihood of costly returns for retailers and also increases engagement with new virtual stores. AI-powered customer behavior analysis provides tailored recommendations for consumers.

Smart devices such as refrigerators track household inventory in real time and facilitate reordering, increasing convenience for consumers and encouraging repeat orders for retailers.

A recent PwC report details how the U.S. consumer segment that takes advantage of emerging retail technology is a very lucrative one.

Not only are they high earners, high spenders, and brand loyal, but 38% of these customers told PwC that brand is a very important factor in their purchasing decisions. (compared to 18% of consumers who do not use technology-assisted shopping).

Bradley added: The ability to walk around and browse virtual stores through AR is a game changer. We know that customers prefer the experience of being in-store and checking out potential purchases, which also leads to fewer returns. But downtown foot traffic is threatened by the work-from-home trend.

AR gives retailers the potential to provide the physicality that customers want from retail without incurring store visit costs.

In addition to this, AI can provide retailers with detailed information about their customers by analyzing their behavior, preferences, and purchase history. This can be used to drive personalization and provide consumers with a tailored experience. This allows retailers to offer more relevant and efficient products to their customers, maximizing retailer spend per visit.

The proliferation of smart devices such as internet-enabled refrigerators is opening the door for U.S. retailers. Smart refrigerators can monitor inventory in real-time and send automatic orders when your home is low on stock.

This not only makes grocery shopping as convenient as possible for customers, but also increases revenue for retailers through seamless reordering.

American consumers are ready for technology-enabled shopping, but American retailers are failing to capitalize on this potential. The first retailers to enter this space will benefit. They can drive growth without raising prices or getting into costly battles with other retailers over consumer loyalty.

Implementing this technology will require a certain amount of investment, so solid support from management will be needed to overcome this challenge in an environment of high interest rates. But with U.S. retail prices hitting a ceiling, the ability to continue increasing revenue without alienating consumers shouldn't be a challenge for board members.

