



RoboSense's new long-range M3 sensor is recognized for advancing safer and more intelligent driving systems.

STUTTGART, Germany , March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — RoboSense (2498.HK), a global leader in LIDAR and perception solutions, today announced that its long-range automotive grade M3 LIDAR sensor is available at Tech.AD Europe We announced that we have received an award. In 2024, we will recognize outstanding achievements in the automotive industry. RoboSense's M3 was honored in the Perception and Sensing category for his LIDAR innovations that drive the future of intelligent vehicles.

RoboSense's 940 nm long-range automotive-grade LIDAR wins Tech.AD 2024 award in Perception and Sensing category

RoboSense is a product-driven company with a strong focus on research and development, which allows us to iterate on proven technology and scale our products quickly. The culmination of these efforts is the Long Range M3, which represents a significant step forward as RoboSense drives mass adoption of automotive-grade sensors into its L3+ vehicles around the world. M3 is a disruptive technology that rivals existing long-range 1550nm sensors by achieving a distance of 300m with 10% reflectance at a wavelength of 940nm. Using 940nm technology, RoboSense can provide a compact, cost-effective and power-efficient sensor. Additionally, M3's advanced 2D scanning technology allows for angular resolution of 0.05 x 0.05 within the region of interest (ROI), allowing detection of small objects at long ranges.

Like many RoboSense sensors, M3 is designed on a modular platform. The platform is built to maintain the same form factor, interface, and scanning technology while being upgradable with in-house developed chip technology. This is important for his OEM customers who repeatedly use advanced driver assistance (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) systems. We added the ability to seamlessly upgrade to next-generation sensors as they become available without additional design changes or validation.

As the first LIDAR company to mass-produce automotive-grade sensors using the M platform, RoboSense's high-volume production capabilities are a major advantage for customers. The company has his own CNAS-certified lab and conducts rigorous validation and testing to ensure quality and reliability. RoboSense's focus on automotive projects enables the company's robust high-volume production capabilities. Because these projects are long-term, predictable, and require the highest level of testing. As of December 2023, RoboSense has successfully designed 62 of his vehicle models and successfully helped 12 OEM and Tier 1 customers launch mass production of 24 models, including the new fully electric vehicle Lotus EMEYA Did. RoboSense has diversified its customer base in the automotive market through collaborations with North American-based OEMs, Japanese OEMs, Tier 1 companies, and mobility startups.

“At RoboSense, we are committed to making the world safer and smarter through autonomous innovation. The 2024 Tech.AD Europe Awards are further proof that we are delivering on that promise with M3.” said Mingzhe Sun, RoboSense's operations director. EMEA GmbH. M3 builds from RoboSense's 10 years of continuous innovation, strong technology DNA, high-volume production capabilities, and robust customer profile. We are honored that he has been recognized by Tech.AD among the companies that have contributed significantly to the advancement of the automotive industry. ”

Recipients of Tech.AD's RoboSense EMEA GmbH with this prestigious award were Gregory Poillion, Senior Sales Director, Felix Yang, Sales Director, and Mingzhe Sun, Operations Director.

Watch here a short video highlighting the benefits the M3 brings to the future of intelligent driving systems.

About Robosense

Founded in 2014, RoboSense is a global leader in LIDAR and perception solutions. RoboSense's competitive strengths include a large and diverse customer base, in-house designed chip technology, full-stack recognition solutions, strong mass production capabilities, a visionary management team, and an experienced R&D team. Masu. RoboSense is committed to making the world safer and smarter through autonomous innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.robosense.ai/en.

Sision

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robosense-wins-2024-techad-award-for-perception-and-sensing-302085985. html

Source Robosense

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/robosense-wins-2024-tech-ad-060000110.html

