Berlins Quantistry helps 3M accelerate R&D innovation through AI and quantum technology: Here's how





Berlin-based Quantistry, a cloud-native chemical simulation platform, announced Tuesday that it has secured $3 million in a new funding round led by Ananda Impact Ventures.

Other investors also participated in the round, including BASF's business incubator Chemovator, IBB Ventures and family offices.

This capital injection strengthens Quantistry's efforts to transform chemical and materials research and development using Quantum and AI.

“With the support of Ananda, Chemovator (BASF) and IBB Ventures, we have found the perfect partner to realize our vision,” said Marcel Quennet, CEO of Quantistry. . That's obvious. Simulation is not only transforming the industrial R&D landscape, but also leading to a greener future, but it remains out of reach for many. Together, we will democratize this technology and shape the future of chemical R&D and materials science, from quantum to AI.

Quantitative Analysis: Cutting Edge SaaS Chemistry

Led by Marcel Quennet (quantum chemist, cloud computing specialist, and entrepreneur), Quantistry provides an intuitive cloud-native chemical simulation platform dedicated to the design and discovery of new sustainable materials.

The company accomplishes this through a computational platform that integrates quantum technology, physics-based simulation, and machine learning.

Through this, Quantistry aims to address the key challenges facing industrial R&D, such as high costs, fragmented expertise, and slow innovation.

By leveraging quantum-based simulation, multiscale modeling, and AI-driven insights, the company's tools power the optimization, discovery, and design of innovative materials, providing unprecedented support to industries seeking sustainable solutions. provide benefits.

Investor

Ananda Impact Ventures is one of Europe's oldest impact funds focused on today's most pressing environmental and social challenges.

The firm manages a portfolio of 36 companies across DACH, the UK, Benelux and Northern Europe, and has raised $200 million in capital to date to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and seven of the nine planetary boundaries. are doing.

Alina Bassi, Investment Manager at Ananda Impact Ventures, added: “We believe that quantum analysis will play a key role in the future of new sustainable materials using quantum chemistry, chemical simulation, and AI.” Ananda has a wealth of knowledge in the chemical industry and scaling software. Bring your network and help Quantistry grow into a growing and impactful organization.

