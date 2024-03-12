Pixel 9 may debut Google's Adaptive Touch feature





Mishal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR

Your phone's touch sensitivity determines how well the screen responds to touch. Many factors can affect the feel of your phone's screen, including how wet your fingers are and whether you have a screen protector on. Pixel 9 may add Adaptive Touch features that automatically adjust touch sensitivity to account for these factors.

If you've ever tried to swipe your phone on a rainy day, you know how awkward it can be. Wet fingers can interfere with the capacitive touch screen's ability to recognize touches and cause tap or swipe input to be lost. Thick or low-quality screen protectors can also reduce your phone's touch sensitivity. For these reasons, many mobile phones offer a touch sensitivity setting, or at least a dedicated screen protector mode that increases touch sensitivity. The upcoming Google Pixel 9 could take it a step further by offering an automatic adaptive touch mode.

While researching last month's Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 release, Google[設定]>[ディスプレイ]>[タッチ感度]We've found evidence to suggest that we're preparing to add Adaptive Touch settings. This setting doesn't currently appear on the Google Pixel 8 Pro running the latest Android QPR beta, but a closer look at the code shows that when Adaptive Touch is enabled, the environment, activity, and screen I found that the touch sensitivity automatically adjusts to match the protector.

Mishal Rahman / Android Authority

Touch sensitivity settings for Google Pixel 8 Pro running Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.

It's not yet clear what environmental factors or activities cause touch sensitivity to automatically adjust, but wet fingers (or a wet screen) could be a factor. Google may have taken inspiration from the OnePlus 12 and its Aqua Touch feature that adjusts touch sensitivity when the phone is wet, allowing you to use the phone in the rain.

Adaptive Touch is also said to automatically adjust touch sensitivity if a screen protector is detected. With the launch of the Pixel 8 series, Google quietly debuted a new screen protector detection service that can detect when users put on or take off a screen protector. The OS will then notify the user that they should enable or disable screen protector mode accordingly.

When we first spotted the code for Adaptive Touch in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1, we weren't sure if the feature would be coming to existing Pixels or reserved for upcoming devices like the Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 9 . But now, I've found evidence linking this upcoming Adaptive Touch feature to Google's 2024 flagship Pixel lineup.

In the code within the latest Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 release reviewed by Android Authority, Adaptive Touch is explicitly labeled as a P24 feature. Google often uses abbreviations like his P2X internally to refer to his Pixel devices of a particular year. For example, P23 refers to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro released in 2023. Pixel 7a was also released in 2023, but since it was released in the middle of the year, it is called P23_MIDYEAR. So, if past history is any guide, Adaptive Touch could be a feature of the Pixel 9.

However, we don't know if Adaptive Touch will be exclusive to the Pixel 9 or if it will eventually make its way to older devices as well. Google introduces many new features to older Pixel devices through its quarterly Pixel Feature Drop updates, but it also intentionally leaves out some features that older Pixels are technically capable of performing. The company is doing this to differentiate its product lineup and make new devices look more appealing, but it remains to be seen whether the Pixel 9s' adaptive touch feature is worth keeping as an exclusive feature.

Any tips? Please consult us. Email our staff at [email protected]. It's your choice to remain anonymous or get credit for your information.

