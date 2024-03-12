U of A and Plug and Play Host Supply Chain Trends and Expo





The university's Center for Supply Chain Management Research, housed in the Sam M. Walton College of Business, will once again partner with the Plug and Play Tech Center for the 2024 Supply Chain Trends & Expo event to be held at The Momentary on Thursday, April 25 To do. Bentonville.

The conference focused on automation and artificial intelligence within the supply chain, with John Phillips, senior vice president of customer supply chain at PepsiCo, and Pratibha Rajashekar, senior vice president of innovation and automation at Walmart. will give the keynote speech.

Apart from keynotes, the conference will feature thoughtful panel discussions and pitches from startups disrupting the supply chain industry.

Listening to feedback from last year's event, the 2024 event will include breakout sessions on research and workforce development led by the University of A, and Plug and Play will speak on innovation.

“Trends Expo's primary objective has always been to anticipate industry needs and provide insights from forward-thinking leaders who excel in today's dynamic landscape,” said the Center for Supply Chain Management Research's Corporate said Brian Johnson, Director of Relations. We believe that by coming together to explore the opportunities presented by the autonomous supply chain revolution, we will enable companies to effectively navigate complexity, embrace change, and thrive in an ever-evolving competitive environment. ”

“We are excited to be working with U of A’s SCMRC again for the 2024 Supply Chain Trends & Expo,” added Josh Safran, Plug and Play Tech Center Director. “This partnership has consistently fostered innovation, and this year with a focus on automation and AI, we look forward to valuable discussions and contributions to the evolution of supply chain dynamics.”

About Plug and Play: Plug and Play is a global innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley. Plug and Play has built an accelerator program, corporate innovation services, and in-house venture capitalists (VC) that allow us to advance technology faster than ever before. Since its inception in 2006, Plug and Play's program has expanded to more than 50 locations worldwide, providing startups with the resources they need to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. Plug and Play has built the ultimate startup ecosystem with over 50,000 startups and 550 official corporate partners. By providing active investments to over 200 of Silicon Valley's leading VCs and hosting over 700 networking events annually, companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding. Companies that have successfully exited Plug and Play's portfolio include Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, please visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

About the Center for Supply Chain Management Research: The Center for Supply Chain Management Research provides an outreach platform to connect representatives with faculty and students in the Logistics and Supply Chain Management program, then located within the Sam M. Walton College Marketing Department. was established in 1996 to create. business college. Today, SCMRC continues to serve as a bridge between industry, faculty, and students in the independent J.B. Hunt School of Transportation and Supply Chain Management, where industry leaders and academics connect, exchange ideas, deepen knowledge, and A trusted resource for developing talent. Walton Supply Chain Management Student Success. His SCMRC at Walton College connects industry, faculty, and students to lead the supply chain of the future.

About the University of Arkansas: The University of Arkansas is the state's flagship institution, offering an internationally competitive education in more than 200 academic programs. Founded in 1871, the University of A adds to the Arkansas economy through the education of new knowledge and skills, entrepreneurship and employment development, discovery through research and creative activities, while providing training in specialized fields. has contributed more than $2.2 billion. The Carnegie Foundation classifies U of A as one of the few universities in the United States with the highest level of research activity. U.S. News & World Report ranks U of A among the nation's top public universities. Find out how the U of A is working to build a better world with Arkansas Research and Economic Development News.

