Google Gemini: What it is and how to use it





Google

Google's Gemini AI chatbot has quickly become one of the major players in the generative AI space. Despite a rocky start, Gemini remains one of ChatGPT's only true competitors. Here's everything you need to know about it.

What is Google Gemini?

Google introduced its first AI effort, free and , as Bard in March 2023. The chatbot was originally run on the LaMDA Large-Scale Language Model (LLM).

In August 2023, we introduced Google Duet as an enterprise option with AI-filled Workspace apps including Gmail, Drive, Slides, Docs, and more.

However, in December 2023, Google upgraded the Bard language model to Gemini LLM. By February, it had combined Duet and Bard into a single product and rebranded all AI options under a single name: Gemini.

Similar to ChatGPT, Google Gemini is an AI chatbot that can generate text and answer questions, and it can do almost everything ChatGPT can do.

Google

Google markets Gemini generation AI as particularly powerful due to its multimodal capabilities that allow it to perform tasks such as generating text, images, video, audio, and code within the same platform. Gemini supports several large language model (LLM) options available for different purposes and tiers of expertise, including Gemini Nano, Gemini Pro, Gemini Ultra, and Gemini Advanced.

Google has big goals to make its AI useful in a variety of applications. We are currently testing the integration of Gemini into the Chrome browser. Previously, it was also integrated at the enterprise level into Google's Workspace apps such as Gmail, Drive, Slides, and Docs. However, the Gemini AI chatbot itself remains free and easily accessible at its most basic level. All you need to do is sign in or register for a free Google account.

Google recently introduced a paid tier called Google One AI Premium. It is available to all users and includes a Gemini chatbot running on the latest and most powerful LLM version, plus several other perks. Learn how to get started with Google Gemini and which Gemini options are right for you.

How to sign up for Google Gemini

If you want to use the free version of Google Gemini, signing up is easy. Many people already have a Google account and email address. Just visit the Gemini site using your Google credentials and you're good to go. If you want, you can sign up for a Google Account before continuing.

You may be presented with several terms of use and service notices, which you may read and review at your own discretion. After that, you might get a notification that Google Bard is now Google Gemini. You will then be taken to a page similar to the most common AI chatbot settings. This includes a personalized introduction with your name, some prompt suggestions, and a prompt text box at the bottom.

Google

In the top left corner there is a Gemini drop-down menu where you can refresh the page to see new chats or select the option to upgrade to the Gemini Advanced paid tier. In the far left corner is his three-line icon that allows you to expand the menu. Here you'll see a new chat tab, recent prompts, help options, activity options, settings, and another option to upgrade to Gemini Advanced. To collapse the menu, select the three-line icon again.

You'll see a Google Account icon in the top right corner. Select this to view your Google Account details and other connected accounts.

Get started with prompts

Google Gemini is similar to many other AI chatbots, with the ability to process and generate different types of text through prompts. Examples of potential prompts Google uses include explaining a difficult topic or planning an event. Other common uses for Gemini include generating stories and essays, language translation, generating and editing code, solving mathematical equations, and more. Start a prompt with a strong action statement like “write,” “solve,” “summarize,” “generate,” “create,” or “help me” to help you understand what needs to be done. and go into as much detail as possible. You need to ensure the best results.

One of the prompts I used was, “Tell me about the theory of relativity in simple words.” Gemini then gave me detailed but still truncated answers about scientific theories. Three drafts were generated for him to choose from and other aspects of the topic were also suggested where further information could be searched.

At the bottom of the text, there are also response change options that you can select, giving you the option to make the text shorter or longer, more casual or professional. You can also perform similar functions by typing at the manual prompt.

Another prompt I used was, “Write a short story in the style of Mary Shelley in which Santa meets the Easter Bunny.” Then Gemini came back to me with a harrowing story about Father Nicholas being comforted by a bunny after his workshop was destroyed by Krampus. Again, I only selected the first of his three available drafts. After generating several other prompts, I realized that the first prompt was the only one left. So it's a good idea to check out your options when they first spawn while you have the chance.

Google

Another prompt I used was “What are the most common CSS grid commands?” which returned a solid list of CSS commands and an explanation of what they do. I have researched some of the drafts of this answer and some of the sources included.

We also translated the term “The dog jumped over the lazy fox” into Spanish, French, and Chinese. The final translation provided a detailed explanation of the different dialects.

How to create images with Google Gemini

One of the great things about the free version of Google Gemini is that it allows you to generate images. Not all free AI chatbots have this feature. This layer of Google Gemini runs on Gemini Pro LLM, which is considered equivalent to GPT-3.5, the model that runs the free version of ChatGPT. However, there are differences between the two models. This is where the multimodal aspect of Google Gemini comes into play. Multimodal features such as image generation and video manipulation are only accessible in the paid ChatGPT Plus tier running the GPT-4 model or later.

Google

Some of the most amazing features people have used in AI are creating images with detailed text prompts. Similar to text-to-speech generation, you can use words like “create” and “generate” to let your chatbot know that you want its own results rather than pulling something from the web. Masu. Additionally, try your best to avoid spelling and syntax errors within the prompt. However, you may see interesting results that you don't care about. You can edit the prompt text and try again at any time.

First, I used the prompt “Please generate an image of a futuristic car driving on an old mountain road surrounded by nature”, but the image had a touch of photorealism that made it fun to use the AI. Masu. When he tested the same prompt on his Copilot chatbot at Microsoft, he got solid results, but it looked more like a drawing or a drawing. They were very good, but the cars and scenery didn't match as well as the Google Gemini images.

Next, I tried a variation of “Dogs Playing Poker” that had some interesting results. Some were modern in style. Some were based on the 2000s. Some are based on his 2020. Once I started drawing a dog's face on a human body, I decided to stop.

Google Gemini Advanced

Gemini Advanced is Google's paid chatbot version that costs $20 per month and comes with a number of benefits at the Google One AI premium subscription level. Gemini Advanced runs the Gemini Ultra 1.0 language model, which is better at understanding long prompts and the context of previous prompts.

Google has bundled AI-enabled productivity apps with Gemini Advanced, including Gemini for Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet. You also get 2 TB of storage, editing features in Google Photos, 10% back in Google Store offers, premium video calling features in Google Meet, enhanced event scheduling in Google Calendar, VPN in Google One, dark web monitoring, 3% to 10% back is also available. Google Store and additional customer support.

A two-month free trial of Google One AI Premium is currently available to test Gemini Advanced risk-free.

Google Gemini extension

Extensions are interesting shortcuts within Gemini that allow you to use your chatbot like a powerful search engine. Prefix your prompt with @ mention to direct Gemini to the focus of an app or service like Google Flights, Hotels, Maps, Gmail, Drive, Docs, YouTube, etc. Then, enter the task you want to perform and exit the prompt. You can do this by searching for files in Google Docs, summarizing videos on YouTube, or searching for travel options in Google Flights.[設定]>[拡張機能]Just go to , enable all the extensions you want to work, and make sure this feature is turned on.

How to manage Gemini's activities

One of the complaints many people have about generative AI as a whole is data tracking. However, Google has done its best to reassure its users by including an accessible activity tracker where you can freely turn data tracking on or off, and delete data if you wish. Once configured, Google can't access your data without your permission. From this area, you have the option to delete individual prompts by hour, day, or custom range. There are also automatic deletion settings every 3, 18, or 36 months. But if you don't want to deal with all that, follow the steps below to learn how to turn off your data and delete your activity history.

Select Gemini in the top left corner to go to the Google Gemini page. Select the activity time icon in the bottom left corner.at the top of the page[Gemini アプリ アクティビティ]Select an option.[オフにする]or[アクティビティをオフにして削除]Choose.Editor's picks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/how-to-use-google-gemini/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos