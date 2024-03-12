Like no other: How digital twins are evolving healthcare





Dr. Visa Suomi, Medical Device Industry Manager at MathWorks, discusses how digital twins can improve overall patient outcomes and enable safer medical devices.

There are now many devices that monitor and collect our physiological state, including wearable smartwatches and fitness trackers, medical imaging devices, digital health apps, and thermometers. Similarly, these devices themselves generate large amounts of data about their current operating environment and environment. situation. But how can you make sense of all this data and derive meaningful insights from it?

One possibility is to create a digital twin, which is a virtual representation of a physical object or system throughout its lifecycle. This means that a digital twin contains both current and historical data about the state of its real-world counterpart. Incorporating these dynamic data into virtual representations of various medical applications enables proactive decision-making, process optimization, and complete lifecycle management in healthcare.

Part 1: Human digital twin

To create a human clone, a patient's vital signs must first be monitored in combination with anatomical and physiological data. Due to the variety of wearables available, this data comes from multiple sources so patients do not need to be hospitalized.

For example, smart watches can collect real-time information about a patient's blood pressure, body temperature, pulse rate, sleep patterns, and overall physical activity level. Similarly, when a patient visits a doctor's office or hospital, the virtual patient model can be updated with data from laboratory tests and imaging studies performed during the visit. An individual's genetic and behavioral data and social determinants can also be encoded in a digital twin. When all this data is combined into a single virtual representation of the patient, a more complete picture of the medical history is obtained to support decision making.

These virtual replicas of humans have many potential uses. For example, patient digital twins and AI models can be used in precision medicine to make proactive decisions about the appropriate treatment options for a particular patient. Virtual human models can also be used to test new treatments and drugs that would be too risky or time-consuming to perform on real patients, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working to do. For example, selected chemotherapy drugs can be tested against a patient's genetics and physiological processes to identify the best treatment response. Virtual models of individual organs can also be used to develop and test new medical devices, such as heart models for pacemaker design. These studies are commonly known as in silico medicine and can be used to support or replace clinical trials in the future. For patients, a digital twin means they can get an overview of their fitness levels, chronic diseases, and overall health and proactively manage it. When patients have access to all the data about their physical condition, they can make more informed choices about their personal health.

Part 2: Digital twin of medical devices

Digital twins of medical devices and technologies can be created as virtual representations of devices in operation. Here, the digital twin captures physical characteristics, the environment, operational algorithms, and can use a combination of different signals from embedded sensors to gather information about the device's current health, configuration, and maintenance history.

For example, an MRI scanner's cooling system can provide data about the operating temperature history of the imaging device, which can directly impact the remaining useful life of the component. In addition, other types of signals such as vibration, pressure, liquid level, and voltage, as well as environmental parameters and device performance metrics, can be collected to build a modern virtual representation of a medical device. device.

Medical devices are often safety-critical, and their failure can put patients' lives at risk. Therefore, device condition monitoring and maintenance is important. Maintenance of medical devices is typically performed on a reactive or preventive basis. Corrective maintenance involves repair work only when a failure occurs, which can lead to extended equipment downtime and pose a safety risk to patients. Preventive maintenance involves proactively replacing parts before failure occurs when the part may still have some useful life left in it. This approach is safer for the patient, but increases costs due to more frequent maintenance. Digital twins, which combine historical device behavior data with machine learning models, can be used to investigate patterns that cause failures before they occur. Also known as predictive maintenance, this approach maximizes the useful life of device components without compromising patient safety. Digital twins therefore enable efficient and secure lifecycle management of medical devices.

Part 3: Hospital digital twin

On a larger scale, digital twins can be used to simulate an entire healthcare facility, reproducing its dynamic operations, improving safety, and optimizing daily operations. Simulations of radiology, intensive care units, operating rooms, and patient waiting rooms provide a digital diagram of floor design, equipment placement, and logistics. Digital health facilities can also include operational data from hospital information systems, such as staff schedules, administrative tasks, and financial transactions. When all this data is combined in a virtual representation, operational optimization can be achieved in days or weeks, rather than years of trial and error as in a physical environment.

Using a virtual replica of a medical facility has the potential to improve equipment utilization and, as a result, increase medical testing and surgical capacity. For example, by visualizing the logistics from patient arrival to test completion and departure, you can identify the processes causing the greatest delays and optimize them to reduce patient wait times. This will reduce patient waiting times and positively impact the customer and staff experience. Similarly, staff schedules can be optimized according to the demand for clinical services. If the A&E department determines that the demand for emergency care is highest during certain times of the week, it can dynamically adjust staffing resources to better account for that demand. A hospital digital twin enables smarter resource allocation and increased operational flexibility without compromising clinical safety. All these aspects together contribute to more patient-centered care and data-driven decision-making.

Accelerating digitalization in the medical field

The field of digital twins is continually evolving, with greater computational power enabling more sophisticated virtual models.

Hospitals, clinics, and medical device companies are also increasingly collecting data to incorporate into these models, allowing them to more accurately represent their real-world counterparts. Digital twins are a step toward more personalized, value-based care for patients. For healthcare providers and manufacturers, digital twins enable efficient process optimization and better product lifecycle management.

