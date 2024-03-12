Connecticut researchers say quantum technology's 'time has come'





Researchers are raising awareness about quantum technology and highlighting the benefits of making Connecticut a hub for quantum research and entrepreneurship. Their message was published as an editorial in the Hartford Courant. The editorial was written by Michael Clare of Yale University and Pamir Alpay of the University of Connecticut.

Now is the time.

The letter was written by William Ziegler III, Yale's vice provost for research and professor of neuroscience, Michael Clair, professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences, and Michael Clare, vice provost for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship and a special member of the board of regents. Written by Professor Pamir Alpay. He holds a bachelor's degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Connecticut.

The researchers highlighted the important role of quantum technology in advancing fields such as data security, cancer treatment, and artificial intelligence, among others.

They wrote: “The world is at a tipping point. Since 2001, investors have poured money into quantum technology startups, with more than two-thirds of that happening in 2021 and 2022, according to McKinsey. The National Institute of Standards and Technology is rushing to standardize algorithms to protect computers from quantum cyberattacks to meet a 2024 deadline.

QuantumCT aims to leverage the unique properties of quantum physics to drive innovation across a variety of industries, with the promise of significant economic and societal benefits.

Quantum physics, characterized by phenomena such as superposition and entanglement, provides the basis for quantum computing's ability to solve complex problems that are beyond the reach of classical computers, researchers say. The potential market for quantum computing and related technologies is predicted to be “$106 billion by 2040,'' and quantum computing alone is expected to reach “$1.27 trillion by 2035 in the chemical, life sciences, finance, and automotive industries alone.'' It is predicted to generate as much as a dollar amount. T

Crair and Alpay wrote that collaboration is growing with the University of Connecticut, Yale University, and various state partners to create QuantumCT.

The researchers write: “The University of Connecticut and Yale University both have strengths in quantum research. Our universities are working with partners across the state to make Connecticut a hub for industries using quantum technology. Masu.”

This initiative is not only focused on accelerating research, but also aims to foster inclusive growth and equitable job creation in the quantum industry. The authors highlight the importance of workforce development and education in preparing for a future shaped by quantum innovation.

The urgency for action is underscored by the recent surge in investment in quantum technology startups and the pressing challenges posed by quantum cyberattacks. The aforementioned National Institute of Standards and Technology's quantum-resistant cryptography efforts highlight important timing.

The authors say QuantumCT already has initial support from the National Science Foundation, but its ability to fully realize its goals depends on securing additional federal funding. This funding will not only be a boon for the quantum ecosystem, but could have an impact across the state.

The researchers report: “UW and Yale jointly received a grant from the National Science Foundation last May for the planning and design of QuantumCT. If our full proposal is successful, the state of Connecticut will support this vision. QuantumCT could receive $160 million in federal funding over 10 years to make it happen.Other QuantumCT partners include Boehringer Ingelheim, RTX business Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon's research division. and the RTX Technology Research Center, state and local government leaders, businesses, nonprofits, and businesses.”

The editorial also calls on Congress to fully fund CHIPS and the Science Act to ensure the United States remains competitive in the quantum race with global rivals.

They warn that falling behind in quantum research could have dire consequences.

they write: “QuantumCT is working to position Connecticut as a leader in quantum technology, and we urge Congress to fully fund CHIPS and the Science Act, and we urge Connecticut residents, legislators, businesses, and organizations to We invite you to join us in this activity.”

