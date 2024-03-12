How to calculate Net Promoter Score in Excel/Google Sheets [Download]





In this post, we will use the COUNTIF function to create a simple but effective Net Promoter Score calculator in Excel and Google Sheets.

Before we get into that, let's take a quick look at the formula for calculating NPS.

Calculating Net Promoter Score in Excel and Google Sheets

NPS is calculated using responses to the following customer survey questions:

Standard “Would You Recommend” Questions Used to Determine Net Promoter Score?

You can see that the response is an integer (integer) between 0 and 10. Standard questions do not allow decimal responses such as 9.5.

Next, define three groups of respondents.

Promoter: 9 or 10 responses. Neutral: A response of 7 or 8. and Detractors are responses from 0 to 6.

The formula for NPS is:

Creating a spreadsheet becomes easier if you apply a little algebra and rewrite the equation as follows.

Although this score looks like a percentage, it should be viewed as a number.

You can see that the NPS range is:

-100: 100% detractors +100: 100% promoters Full range of NPS Create an NPS calculator in Excel or Google Sheets

You now have a basic equation that allows you to calculate scores in several different ways in Excel and Google Sheets.

The easiest way to calculate this is to use the Excel COUNTIF function, or the essentially identical Google Sheets COUNTIF version.

This function allows you to count the number of times the contents of a cell meet certain criteria.

In this case, try to count the responses in each of the three categories of interest: detractors, neutrals, and promoters.

For the promoter, we are looking for 9 or 10, so the function would be: =COUNTIF(R:R,”>=9″)

For the detractors, we want to search from 0 to 6, so the formula would be: =COUNTIF(R:R,”<=6″)

Finally, for neutral, just look for 7 and 8: =COUNTIF(R:R,”=7″) +COUNTIF(R:R,”=8″)

In this case, R:R is the entire column of responses received in the survey.

The good thing about using this function is that you just copy and paste the scores into the column and Excel will count them for you.

Now that you know the number of promoters, neutrals, and detractors, you can add the NPS equation to your spreadsheet.

NPS formulas in MS Excel and Google Sheets

The calculation in the spreadsheet itself looks like this: Don't forget to include “(” and “)”. Otherwise, the calculation will be incorrect.

Of course, you don't have to do these two calculations separately. You can combine them into one expression. Again, R:R is the column where the score will be displayed.

MS Excel and Google Sheets Compact NPS formulas

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.genroe.com/blog/calculate-net-promoter-score-in-excel/11527 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos