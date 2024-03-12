iOS 17.4.1 Surprising new iPhone update is now available





Apple plans to issue a new update iOS 17.4.1 that fixes several bugs in the iPhone software. News of the iOS 17.4.1 update was first spotted by Apple-focused site MacRumors, which found evidence that the upgrade was being tested internally through website logs.

The iOS 17.4.1 upgrade comes just one week after the release of iOS 17.4. iOS 17.4 is Apple's most important iPhone update to date in the EU, as it enables sideloading of devices for the first time ever.

However, since the release of iOS 17.4, some iPhone users have complained about significant battery drain. It's normal for your iPhone to drain a little faster after a major iPhone upgrade, but for many people, the problem remains. iOS 17.4.1 will likely provide a fix for this issue and may also resolve other bugs.

Another reason why the iOS 17.4.1 update is arriving so quickly could simply be the importance of the iOS 17.4 upgrade. The changes required by Apple to enable sideloading and alternative app stores were not up to snuff, and the iPhone maker also had to implement them by a deadline to comply with EU Digital Markets Law. iOS 17.4.1 will most likely fix any bugs you may have encountered along the way.

Finally, iOS 17.4.1 could be an emergency security upgrade to patch flaws that are already being used in attacks. Apple previously issued these updates in response to Rapid Security, but we haven't seen them in a while since the failed version last year. iOS 17.4 patched two issues being used in attacks with a total list of 40 flaws, but its potential security researchers believe there are other critical bugs that need to be addressed as soon as possible. is reported.

If you want to bet on it, iOS 17.4.1 will solve the iPhone battery drain problem. I'm having trouble with my iPhone 14 and several other people have reported the same thing.

All will be clear soon, and Apple will likely release iOS 17.4.1 this week or early next week.[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]Go to and continue checking for iOS 17.4.1s releases.

