Does Google's algorithm dislike AI content? How to get Google to like you





Google's March 2024 Core Algorithm Update penalizes sites created with AI-generated content, but AI-generated content does not meet quality standards outlined in various Google documents. It's a fact. But there are still ways to use AI to produce high-quality content.

Why AI can't meet Google's quality standards

Some ranking systems, including reviews and helpful content systems, explicitly set quality standards that are essentially impossible for AI-generated content to meet.

Adding an extra E (for experience) to the EAT should have sent a message to content creators that using AI comes with risks.

Examples of SERP features, quality signals, and ranking signals that inherently exclude AI content

The writing on the wall regarding AI content has always been visible.

Here are some qualities that Google's documentation says are important to filter out content that is purely AI-generated:

Experience Published reviews need to be actionable Google News highlights human authors in the Google News SERP Google Perspectives, launched in May 2023, Author Page (Professional Questions) Author Background Information (Professional Questions) About the Author Page (Professional Questions) Concept of Quality

Google has published self-assessment questions to help publishers see if their content meets Google's quality standards.

These questions do not have any specific ranking factors listed. They only enumerate concepts that reflect the trends that high-quality websites generally exhibit.

If AI-generated content does not fit these concepts, it may not meet quality standards, even if publishers try to disguise outward signs of quality, such as author pages.

Author and expertise

The expertise section of a self-assessment document mentions the author in a way that machine-generated content cannot reproduce.

This section states:

“Content presents information in a way that makes people want to trust it, including clear sources, evidence of relevant expertise, and context about the author and the site that publishes the content (such as an author page or a link to the site). What about the page?”

The sections cited above focus on expertise in three elements:

Attribution (citation to sources, fact checking, attribution of quotations) Evidence of expertise involved Author biography

These three qualities are outward signs typically associated with expertise that cannot be achieved with AI.

Content quality: originality

The content and quality sections of your self-assessment guide should be unique.

That section of Google's documentation asks for the following:

“Does the content provide unique information, reporting, research, or analysis?… Does the content provide insightful analysis or interesting information beyond the obvious?”

Lack of originality is a hallmark of generative AI. The content created by generative AI is literally the most likely set of words regarding a particular topic.

first-hand expertise

The people-first section of the self-assessment questions asks about first-hand expertise.

“Does your content clearly demonstrate first-hand expertise and deep knowledge (e.g., expertise gained from actually using the product or service or visiting the location)?”

Obviously, the machine has no direct expertise. You may not handle the products or use the services.

AI can still be used for content creation

Given that many sites with AI-generated content received manual action during the March 2024 core algorithm update, it may be time to reconsider the place of AI in web content. maybe.

There are still ways to leverage AI to produce high-quality human-first content. The most important thing about content is not who wrote it, but the insight behind it.

The way forward might be to combine human insight and experience and use it as data that AI can use to generate content.

How to create review content using AI

For example, you can expand your product reviews by creating a checklist of data points that consumers need to make a purchasing decision. Someone needs to handle and review the product, but the reviewer can simply write a score and comment for each data point on his checklist.

If the review is for a children's bike, benchmark what people want to know about the bike, such as the ages and sizes the bike is suitable for, how much it weighs, and how sturdy the training wheels are. For TV reviews, the checklist includes benchmarks for things like richness of black levels, off-center display, and ease of setting colors.

At the end of the checklist is a section called Final Impressions, which includes the pros and cons as well as whether the reviewer has a positive, neutral, or negative opinion about the product, and overall information about who they feel the product is best for. List your emotions. People looking for budget, performance, etc. Once that's done, upload your document to the AI ​​and ask it to write a review.

How to write any kind of content using AI

A friend of mine gave me a tip about using AI to polish up rough content. His workflow consists of dictating everything he needs to say into a recording, regardless of paragraph structure, and simply pouring it into the recording. Then upload it to ChatGPT and ask them to turn it into a professional document. Additionally, you can ask them to create pros and cons and summaries.

AI amplifies human input

My suggestion is to think of AI as a ghostwriter that turns rough documents into polished essays and articles. This approach works in almost any scenario, including scaled product descriptions.

There are important qualities of content that humans can provide that AI cannot, such as sources of information, evidence of expertise, sources, and the context humans bring to the topic being written about. Humans bring experience, expertise, authority, and credibility. AI can take elements provided by humans and turn them into high-quality content.

Given that many sites with AI-generated content received manual action during the March 2024 core algorithm update, it’s time to rethink how AI is used with respect to content. It may be that you are coming to.

I planned and wrote most of this article in September 2023, but I left it alone because I wondered who would believe me.

Now in March 2024, people are becoming more proactive in considering better ways to integrate AI into their content generation workflows, as the SEO industry faces calculations based in part on AI-generated content. It may be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/googles-algorithm-hates-ai-content-how-to-make-google-love-it/510854/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos