Former Google consultant Gemini says this is what happens when AI companies “get too big too fast”





DataGrade CEO Joe Toscano said he believes Google improperly trained the Gemini artificial intelligence.

A former Google consultant says the backlash to the company's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) stems from “getting too big too fast” and offers some ideas for how big tech can provide transparency to the public. Ta.

DataGrade CEO Joe Toscano said in an interview with Fox News Digital that when breakthrough tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney came to market, Google was left without a solution. , said it has been trying to compete against the competition ever since.

“Unfortunately, sometimes we run into this space where companies are catching up and launching too quickly, and with AI, it's like, oh, yeah, we've just seen the other side of the cape. Right? If it's not well-curated, it's like, if you practice enough, if you practice enough, you quickly realize that what we believe to be magic is just a lot of trouble. I get it,” Toscano said.

Toscano said that in the modern machine learning environment, tech companies expect machines to learn on their own and the results to be more or less “bulletproof.”

Joe Toscano, CEO of DataGrade and former Google consultant, said Google should have delayed Gemini's release until it was ready. ((Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

He also emphasized that building domain-specific intelligent systems is already very difficult. So for Google, trying to build an AI that can answer almost any question in a variety of languages ​​is an “incredible feat.”

However, Toscano believes the product was created in haste due to improper training rather than malicious intent.

Google has apologized after Gemini gave an eyebrow-raising response and created a historically inaccurate image. The product's image generation functionality has since been paused, but is expected to be re-released in the coming weeks after a fix is ​​implemented.

While ChatGPT has been quietly being built for years, Google has invested in other areas of machine learning instead of focusing solely on conversational AI. Toscano suggested it was likely part of Google's AI roadmap, but the explosion of generative AI products and subsequent shareholder value may force the company to make an acquisition. Ta.

“This probably wasn't the best strategic move for Google. Google should have just shut up and said we're working on it. We'll release it when it's ready. But that's also the real motto of Silicon Valley. That's never going to happen. So now that we've seen this failure and some big struggles, maybe that will change,” Toscano said.

DataGrade's CEO said it's up to companies to examine the value of their businesses and their results. But he suggested Silicon Valley implement some policies to protect itself from harm and bring some transparency to the public.

This photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium on February 8, 2024 shows the Google AI logo on a smartphone with Gemini in the background. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In 2023, most AI-related laws became part of more comprehensive state consumer privacy laws focused on user data. Although several federal agencies have begun issuing guidelines on AI, there is currently no federal law on the subject.

Toscano said that at a minimum, companies should document the decisions used in their AI processes, the people involved, and the training data input into their systems.

“It's never going to be perfect, and with the machine learning systems we have today, it's almost impossible to actually untangle everything and fully understand how it happened. But , we need to have some basis and be accountable,” he said. .

Toscano also expects the industry to grow in “algorithmic audits” and reviews of technical processes, such as financial statement examinations in other industries.

He said such audits should be conducted by “expertise experts” who are independent of the organization being audited. Controls must also be in place to avoid regulatory capture, a problem that pervades the financial industry.

Toscano said if a company doesn't get the rating it wants, it shouldn't be able to go to the next company and pay a fee to get the rating it needs.

The Google logo and the words AI artificial intelligence are seen in this illustration taken on May 4, 2023. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

“A system of regular intermittent audits could be similar to, for example, drug testing in professional sports; it can occur at any time, and you can be sure that what is being monitored is safe and that all controls are in place. We need to comply to make sure we're in place to avoid reckless negligence,” Toscano said.

He also expressed concern about how companies and governments archive information.

I believe that if websites continue to be shut down after a certain period of time, while politicians try to use AI technology to impose a narrative on the public, humanity will enter a future where physical materials such as paper become more valuable. Yes, Toscano said. This shift is likely to occur as physical materials become the most tangible way to assess truth and fiction in historical documents.

Toscano and his colleagues create logs and estimates digitally for some parts of his business, but are then working on ways to create paper backups. Even if the internet goes down, you can continue working without severely impacting your business.

Last week, Meta suffered a massive outage as users around the world reported being unable to access Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. The power outage lasted for almost two hours. It's unclear how much revenue this incident generated for Meta, but the company lost his $100 million during his seven-hour outage in 2021.

Toscano said it's not just fear of world leaders deciding to remove information. It is also possible that the information will no longer be retrieved by those operating his website or new back channels on his web, where services will be provided to help users erase information about themselves. .

Toscano said the impact of AI and digital information ranges from the macro level of promoting democracy to the micro level of conversation topics, and the problem will become even more acute as countries engage in cyber warfare and attempt to shut down infrastructure. It will be.

“Archive deletion and information management is now a modern war,” Toscano added. “We're seeing a lot of bombs right now in places like Israel and Ukraine. But what we don't see is… this invisible hand that's controlling the information ecosystem, and that's what we're seeing right now. They control the narrative of our society.”

