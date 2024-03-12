7 tips to become a Google Gemini expert





Google Gemini (formerly Google Bard) is the name of both Google's AI models and the apps you use to interface with them. With updates rolling out regularly, Gemini is Google's answer to OpenAI ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, what Apple is working on, and all the other generative AI tools that are currently grabbing our attention.

If you're wondering how to get started with Gemini or what it can do for you, these tips will help. Gemini can be accessed for free on the web as an extension to your Google Account. Get even more powerful Advanced tools for $19.99 per month (includes cloud storage and other benefits).

1) Confirmation of manuscript

Every time you prompt Google Gemini, it returns a series of drafts.However, only one is immediately visible, in the top right corner.[下書きを表示]Click the button to click other AI-generated answer variations.

Our tests show that depending on what the prompt was and how many ways to answer it, the alternate draft may not be significantly different from the original. You can also use the respawn button (reload symbol) on the far right to make Gemini think again.

2) Modify the response

You don't have to accept Gemini's first answer. You can also request that a new response be regenerated from scratch ([下書きを表示]Click on the rightmost[リロード]button). You can also click the change answer button (three sliders) below each answer.

Click the button and a new menu will appear. Options are “Short”, “Long”, “Simple”, “Casual”, and “Professional”. If these options don't cover the change you want, you can always ask for a change (like making the next prompt more interesting).

All responses can be changed on the fly. Screenshot: Google Gemini

3) Paste and copy

You don't have to type everything you want to say to Gemini. You can easily paste text from the clipboard or other programs. You can then rewrite that text in a new style, summarize it to a certain length, or analyze it in any way you want.

If you want to get the text from Gemini, the easiest way is to find it behind the three dots at the end of every answer.[コピー]Optional. You can then paste Geminis' responses into web forms, documents, emails, instant his messages, and anything else you like.

4) Get the photo

As of this writing, Geminis' image creation functionality has been suspended. Perhaps it will return someday, but in the meantime you can upload and analyze your own photos through the Gemini web interface.

This is great for finding out what's in a photo or summarizing something, but you can also ask anything and get tips on how to improve your images. Think of it as an upgraded version of what Google Lens can do with images.

5) Share chat

Gemini makes it easy to share your conversations with others, but be careful when sharing anything that contains personal or sensitive information. Below each reply there are share and export buttons that look like less-than symbols.

You can send your response directly to Gmail or Google Docs from the pop-up menu. Also,[共有]You can also create a public link to individual replies or the entire conversation by clicking , and then share that link anywhere you like.

All answers can be shared publicly. Screenshot: Google Gemini

6) Cover your tracks

Gemini is located in the left navigation pane.[アクティビティ]As you can see, it follows many other Google products when it comes to data management. Displays recently entered prompts and options for managing your data.

next to the item[X]Click to delete or[削除]Click for more options, such as remove last hour or last activity.[自動削除オプションを選択]Click to automatically delete your data after a certain period of time, or[オフにする]Click to stop data collection by Gemini.

7) Replace Google Assistant

It seems likely that Google Assistant will be replaced (or integrated) with Google Gemini in the future, but while we wait for that to happen, Google Gemini for You can already set up Android.

When you install the Gemini app, it automatically replaces Google Assistant in most cases (for example, when you say “Hey Google”). However, it's still in development, so you might be able to get help from Google Assistant if you need it (like setting an alarm).

