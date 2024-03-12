Google launches AI-powered search and answer tool for doctors





Listen to article 4 minutes This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Overview: Google Cloud has launched a tool powered by generative artificial intelligence that lets clinicians search for information across patient notes, scanned documents, and other clinical data. The tool, called Vertex AI Search for Healthcare, is now available to Google Cloud customers, the tech giant announced Tuesday during the HIMSS conference in Las Vegas. In addition to search, technology that can be integrated directly into a physician's workflow can also answer questions such as questions about a patient's medical history. Dive Insight:

Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, along with healthcare-focused vendors like Oracle Cerner and Epic, have released a flurry of AI-powered generation software over the past year, much of it focused on streamlining clinical records. The purpose is

Despite concerns about the ethical use of AI, including the potential for mistakes, the potential to exacerbate existing disparities, and a lack of federal regulation, many hospitals are already using this tool. .

Last fall, President Joe Biden signed an executive order calling for the responsible use of AI in health care, but HHS has yet to launch a regulatory regime to oversee the future technology. He has given a one-year deadline for the department's task force established by this executive order to complete its plan.

As the threat of surveillance looms, the industry is rushing to incorporate AI products into the operations of its hospital and health insurance customers.

Google has now announced yet another suite of artificial intelligence-powered medical tools aimed at reducing the administrative burden for clinicians. The technology, which Google gave him early access in October, is an offshoot of his Vertex AI Search, a platform that helps developers build search engines for their websites and data stores, and is an offshoot of his Vertex AI Search, a platform that helps developers build search engines for their websites and data stores. Tailored specifically for information.

In a press release about the news, Google touted how its technology's understanding of medical terminology allows its search and question-answering features to answer complex queries. Vertex AI Search for Healthcare also provides clinicians with the ability to search for specific data points that generated an answer, giving clinicians more transparency into the provenance of their data and reducing the risk of hallucinations (technical term for when AI creates a response). is also quoted.

Vertex AI Search for Healthcare is integrated with another Google tool aimed at increasing data interoperability called Health Data Engine. It is also integrated with MedLM, a group of so-called fundamental models that Google announced in December. MedLM is a portfolio of algorithms trained on a wide range of medical data that can be applied to a variety of use cases.

As a result, there is nothing comparable on the market [Vertex AI Search for Healthcare]said Aashima Gupta, director of Google Cloud Healthcare, in an interview at HIMSS.

The Vertex AI Search for Healthcares and MedLM integration is available in early access for select customers, according to the release.

Highmark Health, an integrated health system in western Pennsylvania, uses components from Google to centralize and standardize data and use it to guide health plans, said Brian Lukocz, president of Highmark's technology subsidiary. He said he has built a tool that suggests the next best option for subscribers. Engene.

Google also announced two new features for MedLM on Tuesday. One is specialized for classifying chest radiographs, and the other is capable of providing a chronological list of patient conditions.

Google plans to add more models in the coming months. These include models based on Gemini, a group of large-scale language models that Google released in December as a competitor to Microsoft-backed OpenAIs ChatGPT.

Last month, Google suspended Geminis' image generation capabilities after publishing historically inaccurate images, causing a drop in Google's stock price.

