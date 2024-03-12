Hitting the Right Sound: Using AI to Extract Health Data from Sound





How a Cambridge-based company uses artificial intelligence to extract health data from sound.

Five years ago, Cambridge University graduate Roland Decorte began attending Enterprise Tuesday, a regular event run by the Cambridge Judge Business School Entrepreneurship Center. Fast forward to February, when Rowland returned to Judge Business School to participate in a panel of industry experts discussing the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, and to develop AI tools to extract health status. He independently founded Decolletage Future Industries, which he developed, and shared his experiences. Get data directly from the sound.

AI healthcare revolution

Cambridge-based company Decorte Future Industries transforms sound into complex medical information. Since 2019, the company has been building an entirely new AI that can identify and monitor human health from audio collected by standard microphones like those found in most consumer electronics. .

This is because this technology is based on the same medical standards as the gold-standard electrocardiogram performed in hospitals, and uses no electrodes and only sound captured by a standard microphone to diagnose patients with cardiovascular disease, for example. This means that you can identify whether the , wire or gel.

The same audio collected with the same low-cost microphone is used to detect health data such as heart rate, respiratory rate, gastrointestinal sounds, arrhythmia, cough, and other health data such as cardiovascular, respiratory, gastrointestinal, psychological, and other human can be analyzed for health markers. This technology enables continuous monitoring outside the hospital, greatly increasing doctors' options for early diagnosis and disease prevention.

Once validated and deployed, this ubiquitous and very low-cost microphone-based, single-sensor health data collection and analysis method will significantly increase global access to healthcare (e.g., via smartphones). , enabling continuous health data collection and analysis from remote locations. A huge scale that was previously impossible.

AI is changing the future of every industry, but the medical technology (medtech) sector is advancing rapidly, as reported in the Marks & Clerk AI Report 2023. The number of AI-based medical technology patent applications published each year has nearly quadrupled since 2018. But most strikingly, as a standalone field, the year-over-year growth rate in the number of AI patent applications filed has repeatedly exceeded the growth rate for AI overall between December 2018 and 2018. 2014 and 2021. The Thematic Tech sector's dominance in AI-based patent filings thus reflects the sector's position at the forefront of global innovation.

infinite expansion

You can mine a single previously collected audio file as many times as you like. This means that as the company expands the types of health analysis its AI engine can perform, it will be able to discover new health markers using the same original audio file.

The technology is currently being tested in international clinical trials in partnership with the world's largest private healthcare providers. Decorte Future Industries has further partnered with some of the world's largest technology companies to outline integration into existing consumer products.

While the technology team is busy developing technology to recognize sound, the company itself has been building on its roots as Decorte Future Industries was selected as one of the 10 companies out of thousands in Techstars' September 2020 accelerator. is recognized as a company that attracts attention. Most recently, it was awarded Young Business of the Year in September 2023.

So a big round of applause must go to the Decorte Future Industries team. We look forward to hearing more about how this technology will transform the future of healthcare.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/ai-in-healthcare-insights/how-a-cambridge-based-company-is-using-ai-to-extract-health-/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos