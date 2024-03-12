Cisco aims for patient experience with new partnership





Cisco's Webex Connect cloud communications platform leverages innovations from Deep Medical and SpinSci Technologies to improve the patient experience.

The purpose of these strategic partnerships is to enable Webex to provide a more connected patient experience when communicating with healthcare professionals.

Webex believes the Connect platform can help healthcare organizations improve their overall patient engagement strategy by leveraging the AI-driven insights and enhanced personalization capabilities provided by Deep Medical and SpinSci.

The focus on upgrading digital services in healthcare follows the findings of a Webex report that found 76% of respondents felt that digital communication tools improved the patient experience.

Commenting on the desire to enhance Webex Connect to better support patients, Kenny Bloxham, Global CPaaS Healthcare & Life Sciences Director, commented:

By enabling communication across multiple channels and integrating into existing back-end systems, digital communications can be quickly and easily introduced into existing processes and apps, supporting healthcare providers' digital transformation and providing choice. patient communication channels.

So let's take a closer look at the innovations two different partnerships bring to Webex.

deep medical

This AI-powered health tech company uses advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to predict and preemptively resolve cases of patient no-shows.

This is achieved by analyzing hundreds of human behavioral insights. Webex Connect can use this data to send patient-specific, customized messages and reschedule dates and times that are more convenient for the customer.

In addition to improving the customer experience by being more aware of the challenges patients may face, Webex says this innovation will also significantly reduce the financial impact of missed appointments.

Dr. Benjamin Derder, former NHS doctor and founder of Deep Medicals, mentioned the cost-saving potential of his company's technology solutions when discussing the partnership announcement.

As a former NHS doctor, Ive has seen first-hand the challenges patients face in accessing timely medical care.

Cisco's partnership with Webex will improve patient care, work with global health organizations such as the NHS to address backlogs, access everyone's individual needs through the best means of communication, and reduce health disparities. This represents a pivotal moment in our mission to help eliminate the

spincy technologies

While the Deep Medicals solution helps target specific problems, SpinSci, a cloud patient engagement solutions provider, will be used to support Webex's more general purpose of delivering patient-centric journeys. .

By leveraging SpinScis' integrated AI-enhanced engagement platform, Webex will be able to provide users with a fully connected experience throughout the patient journey for care coordination.

Engagement provider innovations will also be used to build and automate healthcare use cases such as referrals, scheduling, and prescription refills.

Commenting on the partnership announcement, Rajit Kumar, CEO of SpinSci Technologies, said:

SpinSci and Webex drive best-in-class patient engagement and create a holistic experience for patients, contact center users, front and back office users, and professionals.

With our AI-driven patient access care platform, Webex Contact Center humanizes patient interactions with real-time integration between cutting-edge EHR, CRM, and IT technologies, enabling efficient care coordination and data-driven Enabling decision-making to achieve better health outcomes.

Another AI announcement for Webex

These latest partnership announcements follow last month's revelation that several Webex contact centers with AI assistant capabilities will soon be available in beta, and as Webex looks to enhance its AI services. Here's a further example.

These updates improve the customer experience by reducing agent workload with features such as eliminating customer repeats and wait times, automatically tracking customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores and topic analysis, and detecting agent burnout. is intended to improve.

Additionally, we announced expanded availability of various Webex services including Webex Customer Experience Essentials, Webex Connect, Webex Suite, Webex Go, Sovereign Controls, and Webex Control Hub.

Given last year's layoffs that affected both Cisco Collaboration and Webex, our continued investment in our communications and contact center platforms provides peace of mind for our customers.

