UB, partners work to make algae fuel more efficient and affordable – UBNow: News and views for UB faculty





Harvesting biofuels from algae is effective but not yet practical.

The UB-led research project, funded by a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, will use multi-plant cultivation, artificial intelligence, microscopy and other techniques to tackle this problem.

Algae are microorganisms that live in aquatic environments. They behave like plants and use photosynthesis to generate energy from sunlight.

Cultivating algae is an effective way to produce biomass, a renewable energy source that can be directly converted into biofuels, a fuel source that reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The current process takes months and must be restarted each time the algae are attacked by microbial pests such as fungi.

“A culture of algae is constantly growing. If the system becomes contaminated, the algae can be completely wiped out,” said Ian Bradley, assistant professor in the Department of Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering and principal investigator on the grant. says. “If you miss a few weeks or months of biomass growth, you lose 30 to 50 percent of your production.”

Bradley is also a core faculty member at UB's RENEW Institute and will lead a team working on this problem.

Many biomass harvesters wait until an infestation occurs and then add chemicals or use other methods to remediate the infestation. Bradley's team will study environmental conditions such as temperature, sunlight, and wastewater treatment to track changes in the algae's metagenome and transcriptome (DNA and RNA) before and after the organism is infected.

Georgia Tech collaborators will use low-cost microscopes to monitor these organisms and provide real-time updates on algae and pests. The Georgia Tech team will also use artificial intelligence and deep learning to analyze the data and try to develop predictive correlations between algae responses and environmental conditions.

“We want to make algae a viable producer for biofuel applications, which is currently expensive and inconsistent,” says Bradley. “Our goal is to predict infections before they occur.”

In addition to monitoring and understanding the factors that lead to infections in algae cultures, Bradley and his team plan to use mixed-crop farming, growing multiple crop species in the same space, to protect biomass production. be. Mixed crop farming mimics natural ecosystems and helps increase crop diversity, increase productivity, and protect against common pests.

“For biomass production, pure cultures, or monocultures consisting of the same type of algae, are most common. If fungi invade a monoculture, the fungi will disappear completely and the culture will collapse.” Bradley explains. “To make the process more sustainable, we practice multi-species cultivation. Even if the fungus attacks and wipes out one type of algae, other types of algae can stop the process. Continue.”

The use of polyculture also increases productivity as it prevents the biomass production process from fully restarting. Mr. Bradley believes that productivity could be doubled if he used a polyculture instead of a monoculture.

“We are in phase one of this project. Phase two is to advance the state of this technology and scale it up for implementation,” said Bradley.

Additional collaborators include researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Montana-based Clearus Water Recovery.

