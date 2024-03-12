A major Google Pixel 9 display upgrade may have been leaked





At some point later this year, we should be treated to the arrival of the flagship Google Pixel 9, but if a new leak is to be believed, one of the key upgrades to the Pixel 8 will be in the display department. There may be.

According to Android Authority, the latest Android 14 beta includes settings[ディスプレイ]There is hidden code in the section that mentions the “Adaptive Touch” option. When enabled, “touch sensitivity automatically adjusts to your environment, activity, and screen protector” according to the code.

This summarizes the great features of Adaptive Touch. The sensitivity of the screen changes, so you may need to tap harder or softer to register a press. If you've ever tried and failed to use your phone's screen in the rain or while wearing gloves, Adaptive Touch is designed to solve that problem.

Screen protectors can also interfere with touch sensitivity, and various phones, including Samsung Galaxy devices, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro, have a toggle switch that you can enable to increase sensitivity while wearing a protector. It's already installed. Adaptive Touch seems to make these adjustments automatically.

coming soon

According to research conducted by Android Authority, this will not be the first feature to arrive on existing Pixel smartphones. There's a “P24” flag in the code, which likely means his 2024 smartphones, namely the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. It remains to be seen whether it will be extended to older mobile phones in the future.

The Pixel 9 smartphone is unlikely to launch before October, but leaks and rumors have already started appearing online. The next flagship model is expected to feature a new Google-designed Tensor G4 chipset, a sign that some of the heat and efficiency issues the Pixel 8 had were likely to be resolved. There is.

We've also seen leaked renders of both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, showing a redesigned camera bump and sides that are flatter instead of rounded. The images suggest that camera upgrades may also be coming soon, but of course, this is all speculation until Google makes everything official.

Android 15 should also roll out at the same time as Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. In addition to Adaptive Touch, the new software could bring satellite messaging capabilities to Android for the first time.

