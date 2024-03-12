Opinion: “Why sustainability strategies don’t have room to eliminate waste.”





OPINION: Despite accounting for 20% of global methane emissions, it is unusual for waste to receive the same attention as fossil fuels, agriculture and transport at climate summits like COP.

However, as the global waste crisis becomes impossible to ignore, sustainable production, consumption and disposal must become a pillar of emissions reduction strategies.

Ambarish Mitra, Co-founder of Greyparrot

With the introduction of AI, we can finally fill a decades-long gap in our understanding of waste, where the full scope of post-consumer emissions has been hidden, and there will be no excuse to ignore the threat waste poses to our planet. I did.

sustainability goals

Landfill and incinerated waste releases CO2, methane, ethylene, and nitrous oxide, representing 3.4% of the world's total greenhouse gases. Methane in particular poses a serious threat to targets such as the 1.5 degree warming threshold by trapping 86 times more heat than CO2 over 20 years.

Waste streams and emissions are increasing, and over the past five years global circularity has declined by 28% while resource consumption has soared.

As climate milestones approach, the critical role of waste management in the emissions equation is finally gaining long-needed recognition outside the sector. Extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws are being strengthened in the UK, EU and US, and climate change summits such as Sustainability Week 2024 are now featuring important thematic areas such as supply chains and circularity. .

For the brands, packaging producers, and regulators participating in these summits to have a meaningful impact on circularity, they will need data on the materials that are currently being discarded.

waste data

Until now, there hasn't been a scalable way to collect detailed data about waste. The results are both economically and environmentally damaging.

For any emissions risk, waste data reveals opportunities for circularity, if waste management receives the necessary attention from policy makers and producers.

Threat: Emissions from landfills and incineration

Because typical recovery facilities monitor only 1% of materials, a significant amount of recyclables bypass manual and mechanical sorting processes. That material travels through residue lines to landfills and incinerators, turning it from a valuable circular asset into an environmental threat.

In 2023, our proprietary Greyparrot Analyzer unit revealed that 65.6% of the world's residue line materials were recyclable textiles, plastics and metals. *Individual facilities routinely find lost resource values ​​in excess of $100,000 per year.

Opportunity: Less landfill space

The advent of AI waste analysis has revealed data on 99% of previously invisible materials. This technology not only reveals the potential value and avoidable emissions of residue lines, but is also used to guide operations.

Waste professionals can access streams of real-time waste data to adjust separation processes, recover lost resources, and generate detailed compliance reports to help the broader supply chain manage waste-related waste. Allows you to track your emissions.

As our understanding of waste improves, the amount of material sent to landfills and incinerators will decrease.

Threat: Unbalanced circulating supply and demand

If we want to support a more circular and sustainable economy, we need to increase recycling rates. McKinsey research shows that demand for recycled PET will increase by 15% per year if brands meet his 2030 recycled content promise.

There is no time for anything but data-driven improvements in the quality of resource recovery and recycled products. If today's recycling rates continue, by 2030 demand will be three times greater than supply.

Opportunity: Higher quality circular materials

In the United States alone, $120 billion worth of plastic packaging is lost each year due to lack of visibility into the waste stream. Waste data not only improves recovery and recycling rates, but also allows recycling professionals to closely track and adjust the quality of their produce.

Currently, recycling quality certification is often determined manually. However, AI removes human bias and automates the quality assurance process by providing detailed insight into the exact composition of every bale.

Meeting demand in 2030 and beyond is not just about volume. A truly sustainable supply chain requires high-quality recycled materials that offer attractive alternatives to virgin materials. For PET alone, this means a 67% reduction in emissions.

Threat: Post-consumer abyss

Brand and packaging manufacturers closely monitor their products until they are discarded. The post-consumer lifespan of a product is abysmal, and even for companies that design their products using technically recyclable materials, their packaging is actually difficult to recover and ends up in landfills. I have had the painful experience of being sent to

The same applies to alternative packaging such as compostable plastic and Tetra Pak. Although many seem environmentally friendly, data shows that they require specific conditions to break or require specialized recovery processes.

Without insight into current performance, we cannot encourage investment or recognize the transformative potential of sustainable packaging as described by WRAP Chair Sebastian Munden at Sustainability Week.

Opportunities: sustainable production and concrete policy measures

EPR legislation means that brands and packaging manufacturers have a vested interest in making their products more sustainable and are encouraged to substantiate their sustainability claims.

The world's first global waste dataset provides detailed insight into post-consumer product performance. The same brands that struggled to design recyclable packaging in the past are now being praised for new, more sustainable designs based on data from collection facilities.

Regulators are looking to the same datasets to enforce policies such as EPR and measure their impact. With statistically significant collection and emissions data, policymakers can target future legislation to the products and materials that pose the greatest threat to net-zero targets.

Increased investment in data-driven waste management offers governments the opportunity to increase recycling rates, reduce emissions, and develop more impactful sustainability policies. However, many companies have yet to match the sense of crisis with the scale of opportunity.

emissions

Until recently, waste has been sidelined in discussions around emissions and net-zero targets. These milestones are rapidly approaching, which means there is no longer time to ignore the waste crisis and no longer time to make decisions without data.

Detailed waste insights provide the feedback loops needed to improve recycling rates, guide recyclable packaging design, set waste regulatory goals, shape consumer action campaigns, and reduce the environmental impact of waste. It will be created.

Discussions at the climate summit now need to be translated into concrete investments and concrete legislation.

