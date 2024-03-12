Introducing Security Command Center Enterprise





The stakes in cloud risk management have never been higher. Organizations of all sizes and in all industries are pursuing cloud-first strategies, and the cloud is now home to their most important applications and data. Adversaries have also noticed this ongoing shift, with APT groups known for regularly targeting businesses and government organizations increasingly focusing on attacks on cloud infrastructure.

The current generation of cloud native application protection platforms (CNAPP) has helped reduce the number of point products used for multicloud security. However, they often remain stubbornly disconnected from broader security operations functions, and best-in-class solutions provide comprehensive visibility into risks and threats, as well as efficient remediation of those risks. with similar emphasis.

To help customers manage and mitigate risk in multicloud environments, Google Cloud is launching the industry's first cloud risk management solution that combines proactive cloud security and enterprise security operations, powered by Mandiant's expertise. Announcing Security Command Center Enterprise.

Built on Google Security Fabric, Security Command Center Enterprise helps break down the tools, teams, and data silos that separate cloud security and enterprise security operations. Prioritizes cloud risk management by integrating modern SecOps critical response capabilities with Mandiant threat intelligence, allowing organizations to identify high-risk issues and drive responsibility for keeping multicloud environments secure .

CNAPP is evolving to more tightly integrate with security operations. According to his Gartner report, written by analysts Neil MacDonald, Charlie Winckless, and Dale Koepen, CNAPP addresses protection requirements for the entire lifecycle of cloud-native applications, from development to operations. 1 Gartner further claims that his CNAPP vendors with threat research teams contribute to threat discovery. It acts as a differentiator by mitigating cloud-specific vulnerabilities and risks. Ownership evolves between SOC teams and cloud security teams, which are becoming increasingly influential for hybrid enterprises. 2

Integrating cloud security and enterprise security operations

Our new solutions help organizations imagine a new reality where the visibility of SIEM and the enablement of SOAR are brought to the world of cloud security. Security teams can centralize visibility into posture controls, active threats, cloud identities, data, and more while integrating remediation and issue accountability into end-to-end workflows in a unified cloud risk management platform.

“Google's security solutions help our clients strengthen their cyber defenses and protect their digital businesses.” Google Cloud Cyber ​​Alliance Leader and Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory Principal at Deloitte & Touche LLP Upen Sachdev said. Security Command Center Enterprise is designed to dismantle operational security. Silos exist that prevent better cloud risk management by integrating modern SecOps with cutting-edge cloud security. ”

