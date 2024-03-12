New York Times sends copyright takedown notice to Wordle clone





Does being good at Wordle affect other skills?

The New York Times has sent a copyright takedown notice to the developer of a game similar to the company's popular word puzzles, which the Times says is “to protect intellectual property rights.”

The New York Times letter, also known as a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown notice, was previously reported by technology journalism site 404. According to the report, the notice maintains The New York Times' ownership of the game's mechanics and concept. 5X6 grid and display of green tiles to guess the letters accurately.

The newspaper's copyright campaign comes two years after it acquired Wardle from creator Josh Wardle, who created the word puzzles as a gift for his wife. Since then, Wordle, played by millions of people every day, has been included in the New York Times Game His package, included as part of a subscription, or can be purchased separately for $50 per year. Masu.

Some developers posted on social media this month that they had received DMCA takedown notices for games similar to Wordle, with some describing the actions as “sad” and “insane.” One of the developers, Australian linguistics lecturer Jayden Macklin-Cordes, said in a social media thread that Wordle was open source when it was first developed, meaning the underlying computer code was available to anyone. He pointed out that it meant.

“One of the most exciting aspects of this phenomenon is the proliferation of spin-off versions in different languages ​​with independent and innovative twists,” writes Macklin-Cordes, who developed the Australian version called AusErdle. Masu. He said he received a DMCA notice from the New York Times on March 7.

“Unfortunately, this means the end of AusErdle,” he added. “Sad that @nytimes hates harmless fun.”

@nytimes has the right to protect its IP. But I'm sure no one will skip their NYT subscription because they can play #Wordle with AusE's phonemic transcription. Especially spin-offs of endangered languages ​​(we don't tag them so they don't become targets) (3/6)

— Jayden Macklin Cordes (@JaydenC) March 7, 2024

Macklin Cordes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another developer of a Wordle clone that uses the African language Yoruba described the takedown notice as “insane,” noting that the New York Times does not offer Wordle in other languages.

“We have no problem with individuals creating similar word games that do not infringe on the Times' Wordle trademark or copyrighted gameplay,” the New York Times said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch. .

The paper said: “To protect Wordle's intellectual property rights, we have taken action against the GitHub user and others who shared the code. He said he created a “Wordle clone” project to instruct people. Contains many of the same copyrighted elements. ”

Additionally, “As a result, copycat 'Wordle' games began appearing on hundreds of websites that used the Times' 'Wordle' trademark and copyrighted gameplay without approval or permission. GitHub We provided an opportunity to modify the code and remove the reference.” I asked Wardle, but he refused. ”

The New York Times does not identify the developer, but 404 notes that a programmer named Chase Wackerfuss created a Wordle-like game called Reactle. Using his code he created over 1,900 versions.

In a message to CBS MoneyWatch, Wackerfuss said he removed the game after receiving the notice and has no plans to redevelop it. He also called the notification “disappointing,” noting that Reactle helps people learn software engineering and create their own games.

“My sympathies go out to all the developers and fans of the diverse games that use Reactle,” he wrote. “The common denominator was a shared intention to learn and have fun.

amy pitch

Aimee Picchi is an associate editor at CBS MoneyWatch, covering business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has contributed to national news organizations such as USA Today and Consumer Reports.

