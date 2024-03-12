Are Google search results really getting worse?





It's not every day that Google makes an announcement like this. On Tuesday, March 5, the web giant announced several changes to the algorithms that organize search engine results. The search engine's product manager, Elizabeth Tucker, explained to Le Monde that the goal was to “reduce the amount of useless, low-quality content and increase the number of useful results.”

Without mentioning them, the tech giant has been asking questions for months, like an NBC journalist who asked on February 24th, why Google is delivering increasingly poor quality results. Some seem to be trying to answer critics who have been wondering for years. Do you want to quit Google search because you’ve had enough?”

On Reddit, you'll find countless posts from users wondering why their search results aren't as good as they used to be. “Using Google once felt like magic,” The Atlantic wrote last September, lamenting those days gone by. Specialist site 404 Media added: “It's just frustrating to now find so much content that either looks like an ad or has figured out how to rig search rankings.”

To make matters worse, as Olivier Ertscheidt, a lecturer in information science at the University of Nantes, puts it, Google is increasingly turning into an “answer engine,” sometimes provided to Le Monde reporters. It may even lead to erroneous results, such as She was searching for the French Minister of Education. Nicole Belloubet below is correct. Mistakes like this are all the more remarkable given that Google is entering the race for generative artificial intelligence (AI), which is known for regularly “hallucinating” its results.

“All search engines have problems”

The examples of approximate or crude answers that are mentioned here and there, mostly in the realm of techno-geeks, have never been subject to scientific scrutiny. But in January, researchers from the Universities of Leipzig and Weimar published a paper titled “Is Google getting worse?” The study focused on product reviews and found that “top-ranking pages are on average more optimized, more monetized with affiliate marketing, and show no signs of declining text quality.” “It can be done,” he points out.

“All search engines, including Google, have problems,” one of the authors explained to Le Monde newspaper. “When Google makes an update, search results usually improve for a week or two. Then you gradually see them get worse again.”

Google does not share this view. In a response sent to the site 404 Media, the study charged that it “narrowly examined the content of product reviews” and “did not.”[reflecting] More broadly, in its current lawsuit with the U.S. government, the company recently said that the quality of its search results has “continuously improved for 25 years” and that it is “relentlessly striving to be better.” insisted. Its search quality.”

You need to read the remaining 62.85% of this article. The rest are exclusive to subscribers.

