Controlled Environment Agriculture Summit fosters connections to the future of agriculture | Virginia Tech News





The CEA Summit will feature four educational tracks on growers, business and marketing, emerging technologies and education, outreach and workforce development, scaling up, negotiating energy costs, the future of CEA crops, and aquaponics. A variety of topics were covered, including initiation;

Although some setbacks are expected as new industries develop, Lohr pointed to the state's indoor farming business and university research as critical to driving economic transformation. Lohr said the synergy of economic development and applied research promoted by institutions such as the Institute for Advanced Learning Research (IALR), Virginia Tech, and Virginia State University has made the Commonwealth “the go-to source for CEA growth in this rapidly growing region.” We are positioning it as a state that will become industry. “

These institutions recognize the vital role they play in shaping the future of food production and are prioritizing and investing in education and workforce development, he said. To highlight the impact of this work, a panel led by Kayleigh South, assistant professor of controlled environment agriculture in the Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences, provided insight into the skills recently developed to overcome challenges and seize opportunities during college entry. We introduced the graduates of Field of CEA.

Schwartz emphasized the far-reaching impact of conferences like CEA Summit East, saying they foster real-time discussions and help academia understand industry challenges and incorporate them into applied research and education programs. said that it is a one-stop shop that enables

“The industry is doing certain things and communicating within each sector,” Schwartz said. “Coming together through a program like this allows them to interact directly with educational and academic institutions like us, and he with IALR, to find out what the latest technology is.”

“Networking is really important at CEA because we are at a stage now where the rising tide lifts all boats. This conference gives us an opportunity to celebrate our successes, but more importantly, “It's an opportunity to find potential answers to problems and avoid pitfalls,” Crowthorne said. , who are looking forward to the 2024 summit.

Plans for the 2024 edition of CEA Summit East continue.

