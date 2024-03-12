PCIE Google Coral installation instructions





I wanted to go ahead and show how PCIE Google Coral can work on a PVE machine. It was a complete nightmare for me, and it seems like it was for many others as well. I'm no expert, but these are simply the commands I used to do this. There are a few things that could be integrated, like rebooting and apt installation, which I've tested and have worked for me.

This is the output of lscpu on my machine for reference.

code:

Architecture: x86_64 CPU Operating Mode: 32-bit, 64-bit Address Size: Physical 39-bit, Virtual 48-bit Byte Order: Little Endian CPU: 4 Online CPU List: 0- 3 Vendor ID: Genuine Intel BIOS Vendor ID: Intel(R) Corporation Model Name: Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-6100 CPU @ 3.70GHz BIOS Model Name: Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-6100 CPU @ 3.70 OEM CPU @ 3.7GHz BIOS Filled GHz CPU Family: 206 CPU Families: 6 Models: 94 Threads per Core: 2 Cores per Socket: 2 Sockets: 1 Stepping: 3 CPU ) Scaling MHz: 80% CPU Max MHz: 3700.0000 CPU Min MHz: 800.0000 BogoMIPS: 7399.70 Flags: fpu vme de pse tsc msr pae mce cx8 apic sep mtrr pge mca cmov pat pse36 clflush dts acpi mmx fxsr sse sse2 ss ht tm PBE system call nx pdpe1gb rdtscp lm constant_tsc art Arch_perfmon pebs bts rep_good nopl xtopology nonstop_tsc cpuid aperfmperf p ni pclmulqdq dtes64 monitor ds_cpl vmx est tm2 ssse3 sdbg fm a cx16 xtpr pdcm pcid sse4_1 sse4_2 x2apic movbe Popcnt a es xsave avx f16c rdrand lahf_lm abm 3dnowprefetch cpuid_fault invpcid_single pti tpr_shadow flexpriority ept vpid ept_ad fsgsbase t sc_adjust bmi1 avx2 smep bmi2 erms invpcid mpx rdseed adx smap clflushopt intel_pt xsaveopt xsavec xgetbv1 xsaves dtherm arat pln pts hwp hwp_notify hwp_act_window hwp_epp vnmi Virtualization features: Virtualization: VT-x cache (all total): L1d: 64 KiB (2 L1i: 64 KiB (2 instances) L2: 512 KiB (2 instances) L3: 3 MiB (1 instance) NUMA: NUMA Nodes: 1 NUMA Node 0 CPU: 0-3 Vulnerability: Data Sampling Collection: Vulnerability: No Microcode ITlb Multi-Hit: KVM: Mitigation: VMX Disabled L1tf: Mitigation. PTE Inversion; VMX Conditional Cache Flush, SMT Vulnerability Mds: Vulnerability: Attempted to clear CPU buffer, no microcode. SMT vulnerable meltdown: Mitigation. PTI Mmio old data: Vulnerability: Attempted to clear CPU buffer but no microcode. SMT Vulnerabilities Retbleed: Vulnerable spec rstack overflow: No impact Spec store bypass: Vulnerable Specter v1: Mitigation. usercopy/swapgs barrier and __user pointer sanitization Specter v2: Mitigation. Retpolines, STIBP Disabled, RSB Filling, PBRSB-eIBRS No Impact Srbds: Vulnerability: No Microcode Tsx Async Abort: No Impact

Coral installation # This was all done from root user

#First, make sure your machine has MSI-X by running the following command lspci -vv | grep MSI-X

#If you have a secure boot option, also make sure secure boot is disabled

apt update && apt upgrade -y

# there is no need. It just makes it easier to copy and paste cmds apt install sudo -y

echo “deb https://packages.cloud.google.com/apt Coral-edgetpu-stable main” | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/coral-edgetpu.list

curl https://packages.cloud.google.com/apt/doc/apt-key.gpg | sudo apt-key add –

wget -O- https://packages.cloud.google.com/apt/doc/apt-key.gpg | gpg –dearmor | sudo tee /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/coral-edgetpu.gpg

Appropriate update

sudo apt-get install gasket-dkms libedgetpu1-std -y

#Probably not necessary, but I was being overcautious and rebooted

remove apt gasket -dkms -y

apt install git devscripts dh-dkms -y

CD/Home

git clone https://github.com/google/gasket-driver.git

CD gasket driver/

deviled -us -uc -tc -b

CD..

apt install pve-headers -y

dpkg -i gasket-dkms_1.0-18_all.deb

CD

apt update && apt upgrade -y

Please restart now

# Check that the driver is working properly

lspci -nn | grep 089a

ls /dev/apex_0

I hope this helps someone. Please let us know if you have any questions. I'm no expert, but I'll try to help.

