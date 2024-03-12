Reducing plastic waste in cosmetics: Yan An Tang





As China's cosmetics exports increase more than ever, companies are increasingly focusing on branding to diversify their products and facilitate expansion into international markets. The increase in the amount of products entering the market and efforts to differentiate brands through packaging are leading to an increase in the amount of plastic waste.

Packaging is usually the first and last thing we see when handling a product. What happens to the packaging when the product is finished is an afterthought, and it often ends up as waste. Chinese cosmetics company Yan An Tang (YAT) is offering users the option of collecting these products for post-consumer recycling (PCR) instead of throwing them away. As of February 2024, YAT has 280,000 registered users and over 230,000 empty bottles ordered. Estimating that he uses an average of three bottles per order, the company has recycled nearly 750,000 cosmetic bottles.

Why is it an example of a circular economy?

Despite progress made through concerted and ambitious efforts like the Global Commitment, the world remains off track in tackling plastic waste and pollution. However, circular economy is a system solution framework that tackles global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, waste, and pollution. It is based on three principles driven by design. Eliminate waste and pollution, circulate products and materials (at best value) and regenerate nature. By eliminating unnecessary plastic, we can prevent plastic packaging from becoming waste. Innovation towards new materials and business models. and recycle the plastics we still use.

Approximately 3 billion empty cosmetic bottles will be produced in China in 2021, and 70% of them will be incinerated or landfilled as general waste. Several makeup and personal care brands, including Loral, Procter & Gamble, Coty, L'Occitane, Shu Uemura, and Herborist, have launched empty packaging recycling schemes in China. However, recycling cosmetic packaging is difficult because many of the materials used are composite plastics, which vary widely in shape, size, and color and are difficult to process (which can prove difficult for the sorting and recycling infrastructure). (including the use of dyes and pigments), remains complex. In addition to this, used packaging often retains high amounts of cosmetic residue and requires more intensive cleaning and processing before recycling.

These challenges can make the system fragmented and inconvenient, discouraging consumers and businesses from participating in recycling plans. Without specialized recycling routes, appropriate recycling facilities and consistent recycling standards, disposal options are limited and packaging is more likely to become waste. By providing a one-stop solution for consumers to send their mixed packaging waste, YAT aims to minimize this waste, increase recycling rates and ensure more waste is collected and processed. I am.

How to use

YAT has secured funding from AptarGroup, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of pharmaceutical delivery, consumer product formulation, and materials science solutions. After raising funding, the company applied for licenses and operating permits, selected a site for the environmental recycling facility, and began internal construction. In 2021, YAT launched its platform Diary Recycle to convert products or components into basic materials or substances and reprocess them into new materials. The platform works through mini-apps embedded within WeChat. In 2023, the skincare brand conducted a pilot to test its in-store recycling model at 448 Watsons stores, one of Asia's largest health and beauty retailers.

By incorporating Software as a Service (SaaS) into mini-apps, YAT has built a shared recycling infrastructure that makes the process of returning used packages more convenient for users. By increasing collection volumes in this way, YAT reduces operational costs for everyone involved and eliminates the need for individual beauty brands to invest in creating their own mini-apps to enable convenient recycling by customers . This will also allow YAT's recycling services to be integrated into the user functionality of cosmetics brands and provide data on user recycling behavior to partner companies. For example, the mini-app records product information such as brand name, product name, category, and packaging material for bottles returned by the user.

To send an empty package, users must register their phone number and WeChat number to request collection. Once orders are collected and received at our Suzhou warehouse, YAT sorts, cleans, breaks down, crushes and granulates empty cosmetic bottles to generate PCR content that can be incorporated into new products.

However, achieving the perfect configuration for a circular business model comes with complexities.

How will the challenges be overcome?

After receiving tens of thousands of bottles, YAT struggled to identify the brands associated with the empty bottles for segregation. Initially, the company used data from Taobao (a Chinese online shopping platform) and Baidu (a Chinese tech company) to identify different packages, but found that bottles that looked identical but had different text displayed on them. It turns out that there is a contradiction. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company was able to overcome this hurdle. By employing image recognition technology, YAT has amassed 2 million data points to identify textual information on empty bottles, allowing recyclers to distinguish brands even when no other visual markers are available. did. By automatically sorting materials using a material recognition device and a robotic arm after manual disassembly, YAT can streamline the sorting process, reduce the need for human labor, and improve material identification accuracy. Masu.

Lack of standardization and harmonization was found to be a barrier to efficient processing of products. In order to optimize the separation and recycling process and ensure that products can be recycled efficiently, YAT has introduced standards for users to follow. Currently, YAT only accepts regular size product bottles for recycling and does not collect sample size packaging or single-use packaging that cannot be efficiently or high quality recycled. Users must comply with these recycling standards before requesting collection and include at least three bottles per collection order to minimize shipping packaging.

The data collected by the YAT mini-app can improve beauty brands' material innovation efforts by leveraging user behavioral data. By understanding material composition, weight, and other information on Chinese beauty brands' packaging, YAT gathers valuable industry insights that beauty brands can leverage to gain more consumer insights. . Brands will have more information on packaging design and will be able to determine whether the composite materials of empty bottles can meet recycling standards through technological processing. To facilitate this, YAT promotes minimalist packaging design through media channels, sharing research findings to inform brands and foster evolving conversations.

