Google Play features AI-powered FAQs and recent YouTube videos about the game





Google announced a number of new features for the Google Play listing of games, including AI-powered FAQs, showing the latest YouTube videos, new immersive ad formats, and support for native PC game publishing. The announcement was made at the Google Games Developer Summit in San Francisco.

As part of the announcement, the company will be releasing new tools related to Play Store listings to attract more users.Developers can use the Play Store[ゲーム]You can display promotions and latest YouTube videos directly in the list that users see in the tab.

Google is also introducing support for AI-powered FAQs on English game information pages. These features are currently being rolled out to a limited number of developers. The company had been testing his AI-generated FAQ answers on the Play Store for non-gaming apps for some time.

Play Pass and Play Points

To encourage more in-app purchases, Google has enabled developers to offer discounts to users with the company's Play Pass subscription. Additionally, the tech giant plans to launch a subscription service in South Korea later this year.

The company also plans to make Play Points available to game developers. Points is a rewards program in the Play Store that was introduced in 2019 as an exclusive in-app benefit. Additionally, the Play Points program will expand to Brazil this year. The company said the benefits program currently has more than 220 million members in more than 35 markets.

new advertising products

Google still makes most of its revenue from advertising. To that end, the company is introducing a new advertising service for game developers. One of today's most notable announcements is the introduction of immersive in-game advertising, which Google claims will blend into gaming environments across genres. The company offers this format through its AdMob platform with placement points such as break times and level progression.

The company is also promoting tools for developers to encourage purchases. First, game makers will be able to see who uninstalled their apps through the default uninstaller list. Developers can now also target groups such as lapsed payers, users who have never purchased before, and players who have not received push notifications in the past seven days.

PC gaming support

In recent years, Google has made its Play Games for PC program available in more than 120 countries. This program was first introduced to allow users to play his Android games on the computer. This time, the company plans to allow publishers to list native PC games on the Play Store. Google says titles such as “Lineage2M,” “Odin: Valhalla Rising,” “Genshin Impact,” and “Dragonheir: Silent Gods” are already available, and “Solo Leveling: Arise” is expected to launch later this year. Stated.

