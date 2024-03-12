Chinese man charged with stealing Google's trade secrets





Lingwei Ding, a Chinese national living in California, was arrested and charged last Wednesday with stealing artificial intelligence-related trade secrets from Google and transferring them to his own Chinese company. Ding, who worked at Google, allegedly took more than 500 confidential files from his employer and used them in his work at two companies in China. One company he founded, and another that hired him and told investors he was chief technology officer.

Neither Mr. Ding nor his lawyer have commented publicly on the matter.

Bill Hannas, director of Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technologies and a former CIA expert, said this was a case of an individual who allegedly enriched his own pockets by stealing valuable trade secrets, and that the U.S. It is also a threat to national security.

Hannas said there are hundreds of known cases of outright theft in which China is the beneficiary. But overall, he added, there are tens of thousands of cases in which U.S. technology entered China through unknown or hidden means.

Xiaomeng Lu, director of geotechnical engineering at Eurasia Group, said it was still unclear whether the Chinese government was directly involved in the Dingsu incident.

Perhaps the FBI has information about this case that they haven't released yet, but what I've seen in the media coverage clearly indicates that the stolen information has significant national security implications. Lu said he was not suggesting that chip and software design information is more of a trade secret than a national security secret. .

The United States is seeking to restrict China's access to valuable technologies that support efforts to develop advanced AI models and computing capabilities. Earlier this year, the U.S. government tightened export controls on semiconductor technology to cut off China from the kind of high-performance chips needed to run AI models.

Hannas said export controls encourage China to find other ways to get what it needs. Chips are an area where China is said to be lagging in comparison, but another major flaw, even China's top scientists themselves admit, is AI algorithms. Scientific advances are harder to police than specific substances, and this type of corporate espionage is one way to gain parity with the United States.

After all, the U.S. government is concerned that China could one day surpass the U.S. military in autonomous, AI-powered weapons. The theft of innovative technology and trade secrets from U.S. companies can lead to job losses and devastating economic and national security effects, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a press release.

The Disruptive Technology Strike Force, established last year by the Justice Department and the Commerce Department, focuses on leveraging export controls to cut off foreign adversaries such as Iran and Russia in addition to China. As part of these efforts, the Department of Justice will relentlessly pursue and hold accountable those who seek to siphon disruptive technologies, particularly AI, for illegal export, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco wrote.

While the corporate espionage scandal targeting Google may be far from realizing those fears, the government's proactive response shows a willingness to closely monitor AI technology leaving the country, especially through illegal means. .

If convicted, Ding faces up to 10 years in prison for each charge.

