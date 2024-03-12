VIPC Public Safety Innovation Center Showcases Latest Technology for First Responders at Virginia Fire Rescue Conference





Featured technology companies included AccessVR, which offers immersive scenarios, micro-training modules, and on-demand learning; Below: EvoLogics has developed an underwater communications and positioning solution using patented Swept Spread Carrier (S2C) technology.

PSIC identifies and evaluates innovative technologies that enable public safety to effectively address critical challenges.

Through PSIC's participation in the Virginia Fire and Rescue Council, VIPC continues its commitment to supporting new technologies to help first responders protect and serve their communities. ”

— Chris Sadler, Director, VIPC Virginia Public Safety Innovation Center

RICHMOND, VA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Public Safety Innovation Center (PSIC), a strategic initiative of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), showcases a lineup of cutting-edge technologies. did. It aims to strengthen the capabilities of first responders at the recent Virginia Fire and Rescue Conference (VFRC) hosted by the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association (VFCA) at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

The annual VFRC serves as a leading platform for fire and rescue professionals, educators, and industry experts to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and explore the latest advances in public safety technology. Masu. At the show, PSIC demonstrated new solutions that advance public safety innovation and provide life-saving tools to first responders.

PSIC Director Chris Sadler said PSIC remains committed to promoting collaboration, innovation and excellence in public safety across the commonwealth. VIPC continues its commitment to supporting new technologies to help first responders protect and serve their communities through participation in the Virginia Fire and Rescue Conference.

The companies and technology solutions that PSIC highlighted at the conference include: AccessVR: Virtual reality (VR) is increasingly used in public safety training in Virginia. The AccessVR system provides immersive scenarios, micro-training modules, and on-demand learning. First responders use this technology to practice skills in a realistic virtual environment to promote readiness, improve decision-making, and foster comprehensive training opportunities.

Dedrone: With offices in Stirling, Dedrone provides innovative counter-drone solutions for airspace security. The technology uses sensors such as radar and cameras with advanced algorithms to detect and track drones. PSIC is deploying his Dedrone sensors in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) activity investigations to understand drone usage patterns and develop countermeasures to ensure safe airspace integration.

Dominion Energy and Bent Ear Solutions (BES): PSIC works with Richmond-based Dominion Energy and Alexandria-based BES to improve outage reporting, emergency preparedness, resource allocation, community engagement, and energy usage. We are developing an app that provides insights about. BES works with Dominion and other organizations to deeply understand operational environments, identify risks and hazards before they occur, and quickly respond and recover from disruptive events.

Droneresponders: A nonprofit program based in Charlottesville, Droneresponders unites airborne first responders, emergency managers, and search and rescue professionals to maximize drone operations for public safety. Masu. Using drones as first responders (DFR) allows unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to be dispatched to be the first to arrive at an emergency scene, providing real-time situational awareness and coordination between public safety response teams.

Improving Healthcare Access (EHCA): VIPC will provide seed funding to the EHCA program, which uses drones to deliver medical supplies to improve healthcare access and patient outcomes, especially in underserved areas. did. This is a partnership involving Old Dominion University (ODU)'s Virginia Institute for Space Flight and Autonomy (VISA), Riverside Health System, DroneUp, and the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission. EHCA currently serves patients on the East Coast of Virginia and plans to expand to Tangier Island.

Enigma Science and Technology: Located in Woodbridge, Enigma develops innovative biometric devices. Its flagship product attaches to law enforcement handcuffs and provides efficient data collection. The company also makes specialized wristbands used by athletes, firefighters and healthcare workers to track vitals and improve performance and patient care. Enigma received the Archimedes Award from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in recognition of the commercial viability of its technology.

EvoLogics: EvoLogics, an international biopharmaceutical company with North American offices in Yorktown, has developed an underwater communications and positioning solution using patented Swept Spread Carrier (S2C) technology. They are used for a variety of missions in support of public safety, including ensuring the security of critical infrastructure, coordinating emergency responses, and conducting search and rescue operations.

PSIC drives technology adoption through testing and training to inform first responders of solutions and best practices to address critical challenges. PSIC works with state and federal agencies to advance initiatives such as unmanned systems and artificial intelligence (AI) to advance innovation in public safety.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) Connecting innovators with opportunity. VIPC is the not-for-profit operating arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), the commonwealth's commercial and seed-stage economic development driver, leading financing, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support the Virginia innovators, entrepreneurs, start-ups and market development strategies. .

VIPC also works with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia's economy. The program includes: VVP Fund of Funds | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | St. Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | Virginia Smart Community Testbed | Virginia Center for Unmanned Systems | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | Public Safety Innovation Center for Entrepreneurial Ecosystems (PSIC) | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Financial Assistance Program for SBIR and STTR (FFAP) | University Partnerships | Startup Mentoring and Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc4.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/695171794/vipc-public-safety-innovation-center-showcases-emerging-tech-for-first-responders-at-virginia-fire-and-rescue-conference The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos