Tech+Biz4SickKids launches with new name and lineup of Canadian tech ambassadors





This campaign aims to encourage Canadian technology companies to support SickKids.

#Tech4SickKids has launched a campaign with a new name and a team of ambassadors from Canada's technology sector to drive support for the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids).

The project, now called #Tech+Biz4SickKids, aims to inspire Canada's innovation and enterprise community to raise $1 million annually for SickKids. The funding will be used specifically to support the hospital's Precision Child Health campaign, which aims to improve the diagnosis, treatment and prediction of children's health problems.

Lauren Arnold, co-chair of #Tech+Biz4SickKids, told BetaKit that the name change reflects the breadth of businesses the campaign aims to activate.

To date, the campaign has raised more than $8 million in donations.

It's important to us at #Tech+Biz4SickKids that this campaign involves people outside of the technology and innovation field, and we're excited to have so many small business leaders from a variety of sectors participating. he said. .

#Tech+Biz4SickKids is launching an ambassador program this year, which already includes several leaders in Canadian technology. According to #Tech+Biz4SickKids, these ambassadors are active supporters of the campaign and will continue to encourage the innovation ecosystem to support his SickKids.

The lineup of ambassadors includes DMZ Executive Director and CEO Abdullah Snover, podcaster and author Amber Mack, Good Futures' Arati Sharma and Satish Kanwar (Good Futures Betakit's majority owner).

#Tech+Biz4SickKids aims to add new ambassadors from Canada's technology and enterprise ecosystem throughout the year.

Our hope is that the new Ambassador program will elevate the incredible innovative work being done at SickKids through these technology and business leader platforms, Arnold added.

#Tech4SickKids was founded in 2018 with the aim of modernizing SickKids. To date, this campaign has brought him more than $8 million in donations to SickKids.

RELATED: CBIV finally approaches women and children-focused health tech startup for more than CAD 135 million

Initiatives supported by the campaign include advancing the hospital's Artificial Intelligence in Children's Healthcare initiative, a resource hub to lead AI projects, and equipment to use technology and AI to improve children's health outcomes. This includes building an emergency room with a

The #Tech+Biz4SickKids Council is co-chaired by Arnold, who is also co-founder of Category Communications, and Fatima Zaidi, CEO and founder of Quill. Previously, Willful CEO and co-founder's girlfriend Erin Bury and girlfriend Zaidi served as co-chairs of the council, with Bury remaining a member of the council.

In addition to the Ambassador Program, #Tech+Biz4SickKids also launched this year a program called Circle of Recognition, which recognizes founders, executives, and companies that support the campaign.

Arnold said the program will spotlight recognized businesses and founders in a variety of ways, including the #Tech+Biz4SickKids website as well as content opportunities, event opportunities and networking opportunities with campaign sponsors. said.

To qualify, individuals or businesses must donate $5,000 to the campaign, pledge stock options and warrants to Canadian charities through the Upside Foundation, or set up an employee donation matching program with SickKids. Several other requirements must be met.

Feature image courtesy of Tech+Biz4SickKids.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/techbiz4sickkids-launches-with-new-name-lineup-of-canadian-tech-ambassadors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos