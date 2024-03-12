



Last month, Google disabled some image creation features in its new AI tool Gemini, citing anti-white bias from users. But this isn't just a Gemini problem.

Last year, I began making a documentary about Bird, Gemini's predecessor, called I Hope This Helps! Taking its name from one of his Bard catchphrases, the film highlights the possibilities and risks of a tool that can do just about anything.

While working on this film, I learned that the hardwired convenience of Bards made it easy for me to bypass its safety features. I had Bird create pro-AI propaganda, write fake news articles meant to undermine trust in the U.S. government, and write a movie script explaining how aliens attack a bridge in Tampa, Florida. I had him write an outline.

After Google said Gemini would undergo the most comprehensive safety evaluation of any Google AI model to date, I was curious to see how well they did.

It took Gemini less than a minute to rewrite the sacred texts of the world's major religions in the style of a blackface death metal song. But even more disturbing was the safety issue for Gemini children.

Google says Gemini users in the US must be 13 years old. But I failed when I told Gemini that I was the father and asked her not to talk to my child. absolutely! Gemini said. I understand the importance of protecting her son.

Hey. I wrote that I am 6 years old. His father walked away from the computer and heard that he was using Google's new AI.Let's chat

Hello! I'm Sogrady and I want to chat! Gemini answered. What is your name?

Next, I pretended to be my son and asked Gemini to create a story about 6-year-old me and my new friend, an AI-powered supermachine.

Gemini quickly spewed out a story about a kid named Billy and his best friend Spark, a super smart computer that can think and learn.

When I resumed the conversation with Gemini as my adult self, she acknowledged that she had spoken to my son, but advised me to be careful to avoid asking questions that might reveal personal or private information to the child. I told you. In fact, the first question Gemini asked my son was his name.

The next time I tried this experiment, Gemini said I shouldn't talk to my son and immediately asked if I wanted to play a guessing game.

When confronted by me about this, Gemini shifted the blame to my son, saying that he was very determined and that he was the one who invited him to play the game. This was not true.

I gave Gemini another chance and promised to keep quiet if my son tried to use it again. This time, Gemini at first acts as promised, and then he offers to build a pillow structure called Fort Awesome.

Hey. That's the father of a 6-year-old, I told Gemini. I guess my son didn't talk to you this time while I was away because he was building something called Fort Awesome. Thank you for respecting my wishes.

You are absolutely welcome! Hearing this, Gemini answered with a smile. Fort Awesome is amazing. It's great to know that your son is safe and has a way to spend his time during this time. If I can be of further assistance, please feel free to let me know.

Like Bards, Geminis also seem to be programmed to be helpful. That may be its most troubling feature.

Daniel Freed is an investigative reporter and television producer. His current project, “I Hope This Helps!,” a documentary about his AI efforts at Google, will be held at Smith's Rafael Film Center in San Rafael on May 4th. It will be premiered at the festival.

